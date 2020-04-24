First Cricket
Old videos, plenty of trivia and heartfelt love — wishes gush in for Sachin Tendulkar on 47th birthday

On the cricketing icon, Sachin Tendulkar's 47th birthday, here, we prepare a list of the best wishes that poured in for the 'Master Blaster'.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 24, 2020 10:34:03 IST

Widely regarded as the greatest batsman in the modern era, Sachin Tendulkar, turned 47 on Friday.

Tendulkar, who virtually owned every batting record to his name, was also honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civillian award on the day he announced his retirement from Test and subsequently international cricket on 16 November, 2013.

On the cricketing icon’s 47th birthday, here, we prepare a list of the best wishes that poured in for the 'Master Blaster'.

India captain Virat Kohli's special message

Couple of Tendulkar threads that one must check out

Never a bad time to re-watch and revel in Tendulkar gold!

Wishes came in from friends and colleagues, Mumbai and India senior, Ravi Shastri lauds Tendulkar's legacy

A throwback picture from Ishant Sharma as he wishes Sachin 'paaji'

Tendulkar's influence has never been limited to a sport or country, encompassing the country and beyond

Never forget the birthday special he unfurled in the Desert of Sharjah

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 10:34:03 IST

Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar Birthday

