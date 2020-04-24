Widely regarded as the greatest batsman in the modern era, Sachin Tendulkar, turned 47 on Friday.

Tendulkar, who virtually owned every batting record to his name, was also honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civillian award on the day he announced his retirement from Test and subsequently international cricket on 16 November, 2013.

On the cricketing icon’s 47th birthday, here, we prepare a list of the best wishes that poured in for the 'Master Blaster'.

India captain Virat Kohli's special message

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. 😊🎂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

Couple of Tendulkar threads that one must check out

Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar - The Little Master. Sachin has inspired many people worldwide with his batting On his 47th birthday, I’ll be sharing 47 interesting pointers which includes stories, anecdotes and trivia on Sachin Stay tuned@sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 23, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar scored all the scores from 0-99, instead these two out of his 782 international innings : 58 & 75.#HappyBirthdaySachin — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 23, 2020

Never a bad time to re-watch and revel in Tendulkar gold!

A star right from the start! ⭐ To celebrate his birthday, enjoy Sachin Tendulkar's first Test hundred in Australia at the SCG back in 1992. #AUSvIND | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/uRBGigPsqF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2020

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 23, 2020

Wishes came in from friends and colleagues, Mumbai and India senior, Ravi Shastri lauds Tendulkar's legacy

Seems like this picture was taken in a different universe altogether!! Happy Birthday buddy .... have a good one! #SachinTendulkar #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/IdUFLiVhUI — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) April 24, 2020

Birthday greetings to one of the biggest legend of cricket @sachin_rt . Have a blast at home Paaji. Lots of love 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/WwxVJjVXfi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2020

To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020

Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life ... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2020

A throwback picture from Ishant Sharma as he wishes Sachin 'paaji'

Best wishes to the one and only Sachin Paaji! With being one great cricketer you are also one amazing human! Happy Birthday, Paaji! God bless you! #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/aMIS1dvYTX — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2020

Many happy returns of the day paaji! Wishing good health and happiness always. #happybirthdaysachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/OyHn5DYvb1 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 24, 2020

Tendulkar's influence has never been limited to a sport or country, encompassing the country and beyond

Wishing you a very happy birthday ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ sir. Being a great cricketer, you are also an inspiration for all of us. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/eWA0viNRtQ — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) April 24, 2020

Sending billions of best wishes to the man who made a billion dreams come true! May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings & you have a fulfilling year ahead. Happy birthday @sachin_rt !#SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/WZju3tcaE5 — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) April 24, 2020

Never forget the birthday special he unfurled in the Desert of Sharjah

Happy Birthday Boy🎂 Sachin Tendulkar Desert Storm 2.0 24th April 1998 Sachin Smashed 134 v Aus Sharjah Final😍 -Warne's reaction -Six to Kasprowicz -Tony Grieg🔥 Quote & Say if its your Favorite @sachin_rt Inning♥️#SachinTendulkar#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/mTyH9kZQN4 — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) April 24, 2020

Did You Know: Sachin Tendulkar - 134 against Australia in Sharjah in 1998 - holds record for the highest score in ODIs on birthday. Happy Birthday to the little master @sachin_rt. He turns 47 today. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 23, 2020

