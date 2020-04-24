Widely regarded as the greatest batsman in the modern era, Sachin Tendulkar, turned 47 on Friday.
Tendulkar, who virtually owned every batting record to his name, was also honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civillian award on the day he announced his retirement from Test and subsequently international cricket on 16 November, 2013.
On the cricketing icon’s 47th birthday, here, we prepare a list of the best wishes that poured in for the 'Master Blaster'.
Couple of Tendulkar threads that one must check out
Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar - The Little Master.
Sachin has inspired many people worldwide with his batting On his 47th birthday, I’ll be sharing 47 interesting pointers which includes stories, anecdotes and trivia on Sachin Stay tuned@sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachin — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 23, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar scored all the scores from 0-99, instead these two out of his 782 international innings : 58 & 75.#HappyBirthdaySachin — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 23, 2020
Never a bad time to re-watch and revel in Tendulkar gold!
To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3
Did You Know: Sachin Tendulkar - 134 against Australia in Sharjah in 1998 - holds record for the highest score in ODIs on birthday. Happy Birthday to the little master @sachin_rt. He turns 47 today. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 23, 2020
India captain Virat Kohli's special message
Couple of Tendulkar threads that one must check out
Never a bad time to re-watch and revel in Tendulkar gold!
Wishes came in from friends and colleagues, Mumbai and India senior, Ravi Shastri lauds Tendulkar's legacy
A throwback picture from Ishant Sharma as he wishes Sachin 'paaji'
Tendulkar's influence has never been limited to a sport or country, encompassing the country and beyond
Never forget the birthday special he unfurled in the Desert of Sharjah
Apr 24, 2020 10:34:03 IST
