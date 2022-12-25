Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed his disappointment at his disciple’s poor form at Sunday’s concluded India vs Bangladesh Test series, saying it was unacceptable to watch him struggle against Bangladeshi spinners.

Kohli accumulated 45 runs over four innings in the two-match Test series with 1, 19*, 24 and 1 scored in each innings in Chattogram and Mirpur respectively.

Coach Sharma felt Kohli could have shown more intent as the batter averaged just 15 in the Test series.

“A batter is quite disappointed after he gets out, and Virat Kohli is very aggressive by nature,” he said on India News Sports. “But the way he has been getting out is not acceptable. It’s unfortunate to see a batter of his stature struggle against Bangladeshi spinners. He should have shown more intent.

“With both the mid-on and mid-off fielders inside the circle, he could have played a bit more freely. Unless you unsettle a spinner, he is not going to let you play. You need to do something innovative like playing a slog sweep or sweeping an outside off ball.”

Kohli scored just 1 in the second Test’s second innings when his dismissal left India stuttering at 45/4 while chasing 145 on a deteriorating surface. Following his dismissal to Mehidy Hasan, the star Indian batter was seen involved in a verbal spat with Bangladeshi players with the hosts’ captain Shakib Al Hasan and umpires stepping in.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar later suggested that the problem may have started after how Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj mimicked Litton Das after dismissing the in-form batter a session earlier.

“In the first Test, something happened when Litton Das put his hand to his ear and said something to Siraj. He got two balls later. I wasn’t there but I read about it. Kohli and Siraj also tucked their hands behind their ears to mimic Siraj.

“These things happen. Litton Das is one of Bangladesh’s foremost batters so India were delighted with his wicket. Now you know Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world. So getting his wicket and the fact that he had done the thing in the first Test, it’s not easily forgotten,” Gavaskar said.

