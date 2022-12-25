Virat Kohli’s run in Test cricket this year finished on a disappointing note as the Indian batting star was dismissed for 1 on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Kohli was caught at short-leg off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bowling during the evening session on Saturday after India were set 145 to win by Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, resulting in the visitors losing their fourth wicket with just 37 runs on board.

In the process, the former India skipper ended up capping off his poorest runs in the red-ball format. Kohli has now gone 10 innings in a row without having crossed the 50-mark for the first time since his horror run in the 2014 tour of England, where he had scored 134 runs in 10 innings across the five-Test series.

Kohli has scored 186 runs in his last 10 outings at an average of 20.66 since scoring 79 in the first innings of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Of those 186 runs, 45 have come in the two-Test series against Bangladesh at an average of 15 with a highest score of 24 in the first innings at Mirpur.

186 runs in his last 10 innings in Test cricket, with the highest score of 45 for Virat Kohli. Overall, 265 runs in 11 innings, one fifty and no hundreds in Tests in 2022. He’s averaging 26.50 in Tests this year. #BANvIND — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 24, 2022

Though it put India under immense pressure, Kohli’s dismissal would ultimately not cost India the match as Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin would forge a match-winning 71-run unbroken partnership to guide the team home to a thrilling three-wicket win before lunch on Day 4.

Iyer and Ashwin steadied the hosts after Mehidy and Shakib Al Hasan struck early on the penultimate day, putting the Bangla Tigers on the brink of a historic win. The eighth-wicket pair batting cautiously initially before launching a counter-attack to put the hosts under pressure. Ashwin was the main aggressor in the stand, collecting four fours and a six in his 62-ball 42 including the winning boundary off Mehidy while Iyer, who had scored 87 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 29.

