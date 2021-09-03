An exciting first day of the fourth India vs England Test at the Oval saw all three sessions packed with action. England captain Joe Root won the toss and asked the Indians to bat. India wore black armbands to pay respect to former cricketer and coach Vasu Paranjape who passed away two days ago.

We take a look at all major talking points from Day 1 of the fourth Test:

No Ashwin

And it happened again. On a wicket most suited for his bowling, R Ashwin did not find a place for himself in the India XI. For someone who has over 400 Test wickets, and five Test tons, his exclusion did raise eyebrows again. Kohli stuck to his four-pacers theory and to make matters interesting, he argued they went for Ravindra Jadeja because England had four left-handers which gave the Saurashtra player a better chance to bowl into the rough created by the pacers. A baffling logic considering Ashwin has over 200 wickets against left-handed batters.

But it seems, Indian cricket team's captain does not want to break a 'template' of winning in England: four fast bowlers at all times with one spinner who is a handy batter. Ashwin does not fit into these scheme of things at the moment.

The Kohli cover drive and overdrive

Chris Woakes returned silently to his bowling mark. As soon as the ball left his hand, and he saw Kohli move, he knew what was coming - a gorgeous cover drive, which many hail as the best in the world. It was pitched full and Kohli, in top gear, with front foot out, leaned into the drive. It was majestic to watch and even more beautiful for the fans as it seemed the elusive 71st international ton from the captain was loading and this was the sort of spark that was required to launch it. Kohli had played some lovely on-drives as well and carried on with his front foot play despite experts asking him to cut down the approach to some extent .

And what led to fall of Kohli was this approach itself. He went into a overdrive where some shots were not needed to be played. Ollie Robinson, arguably the best bowler in the last two matches, pitched one on good length, got the ball to straighten and bounce, Kohli wished to work it on the leg side, but playing on the back foot, it took a faint inside edge to the keeper.

Stat: It has been 651 days since Kohli scored an international ton.

Rishabh Pant method-minus madness

On just his sixth ball, Rishabh Pant decided to do what he does best: unsettle the rhythm of the bowler (Robinson in this case) by counter-attacking. Many a times his attempts to pull off such shots are seen as his failure to curb the natural instincts. However, as he has showed in past, especially in Australia not so long ago, that he creates such opportunities against weak links in the opposition's bowling or surprise the bowlers at a time when they least expect it. When Pant decided to go after Robinson here, it was too early in his innings. Usually he takes his time and settles in before unleashing.

Here, what came out was an ugly heave to no use with a huge gap between bat and ball. He went back to playing defensive but every now and then there was a similar shot, down the track and smash, for a counter-punch. On the 33rd ball, one such shot came about again and this time Woakes bowled it wide, Pant went ahead with the swipe, the ball hit the bottom edge and travelled to mid-off. It ended his innings, and India's hopes of putting up a solid total.

Thakur's counter

Shardul Thakur was the second fifty scorer for India on Day 1. Ever since he arrived to the crease, it appeared he was getting ready for the IPL. His 36-ball 57 included seven fours and three sixes and it saved India the embarrassment of folding under 150.

He arrived at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane. Pant did not survive for long but Thakur ensured a partnership was forged with Umesh Yadav. At 127/7, things were not looking pretty for the Indians but Thakur and Yadav stretched the partnership to 63 runs in quick time to take India to 191. Thakur's innings consisted of some textbook drives, ugly heaves and hoicks for sixes and fours but most importantly they added runs for India. The 191 gave India something to fight with.

Root gone

By the end of day's play, England were 53/3, still trailing by 138 runs. The last wicket to fall for England was captain Joe Root. The fact that Root has departed early is an event, a talking point in itself. The England No 4 has been playing one match-winning innings after another and with England two down for six runs, he came in at a very crucial time. And he continued from where he left off in Leeds.

Batting with a strike rate in 80s before Umesh Yadav, the most inconsistent bowler in that short while for India, bowled his best ball, a sharp inswinger that came in off back of the length. It breached Root's defence and hit the top of off to finish the day on some sort of high for Indians.

The fact that there will be no Root batting on Friday must give Indians some relief and opportunity to bowl out England early.

