Highlights, ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 53/3 at stumps, trail by 138 runs

That's all for today. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage. We will be back again tomorrow with all the updates from Day 2. Thank you and take care!
|India
|England
|191/10 (61.3 ov) - R/R 3.11
|53/3 (17.0 ov) - R/R 3.12
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dawid Malan
|Batting
|26
|46
|4
|0
|Craig Overton
|Batting
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Umesh Yadav
|6
|1
|15
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|2
|15
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 52/3 (15.3)
|
1 (1) R/R: 0.66
Dawid Malan 0(1)
Craig Overton 1(8)
|
Joe Root (C) 21(25) S.R (84)
b Umesh Yadav
Overall, a good day for England. Although they would be slightly disappointed with the fact that India went on to make 191 thanks to a superb counter-attacking knock by Shardul Thakur. Root's dismissal by Umesh late into the day has given India much needed hope.
England will start Day 2 with 138 runs behind.
After 17 overs,England 53/3 ( Dawid Malan 26 , Craig Overton 1)
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack for what looks like the last over of the day. He starts off with two straight deliveries and then goes for the bouncer. Overton does well to let it go over his head. Bumrah finishes with a yorker as Overton negotiates it well.
After 16 overs,England 53/3 ( Dawid Malan 26 , Craig Overton 1)
India needed some inspiration and Umesh provides it. Good length ball and it jags back in sharply to miss the bat and hit the top of off stump. Craig Overton has come in as the nightwatchman.
Bowlers day at The Oval!
The last time there were more wickets on day 1 of a Test at The Oval was back in 1926.— Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) September 2, 2021
BOWLED!
Umesh manages to bring the ball back in and beats Root's defence! Big, big wicket for India. Root b Umesh Yadav 21(25)
After 15 overs,England 52/2 ( Dawid Malan 26 , Joe Root (C) 21)
Shardul tries the short stuff against Malan but not enough sting in the deliveries to cause trouble. It's a maiden.
After 14 overs,England 52/2 ( Dawid Malan 26 , Joe Root (C) 21)
Siraj bowls his second over. Absolutely no help from the pitch to the bowlers. Root and Malan will now aim to stay till the stumps. One run from this over.
After 13 overs,England 51/2 ( Dawid Malan 25 , Joe Root (C) 21)
Not much trouble for Root and Malan and England go past the 50-run mark in the 13th over. They lost both the wickets with just six runs on board. The ball is not swinging and Indian bowlers are not getting their lengths rights. Six off the over.
After 12 overs,England 44/2 ( Dawid Malan 21 , Joe Root (C) 18)
Not a great start by Mohammed Siraj. Drifts down the leg on more than one occasion and concedes two boundaries. 11 runs off the over.
Hameed departs!
Bumrah has another one. Short of length, outside off, Hameed goes for the cut but edges it to the keeper. Haseeb Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0(12)
Bumrah strikes!
Short of length, the ball rises after pitching, takes the inside edge off Burns and crashes the stumps. Rory Burns b Bumrah 5(11)
That's it for India!
Umesh goes for the slog again, gets a thick edge and Bairstow takes a one-handed stunner behind the stumps. Umesh Yadav c Bairstow b Robinson 10(20)
Run-out!
Umesh swings but gets an outside edge, the catch is dropped by Overton at first slip. But Burns collects the ball and a direct hit dismisses Bumrah. Bumrah run out (Rory Burns) 0(0)
LBW!
Shardul's entertaining knock comes to an end. He tries for the slog but misses the ball. it hits on the back leg but umpire doesn't raise his finger. Root takes the review and it's a right call. Thakur lbw b Woakes 57(36)
OUT! Rahane falls.
Rahane c Moeen Ali b Craig Overton 14(47)
Poor dismissal this. Length delivery on the off and Rahane just pokes at it, giving away a catch at second slip. There was some question on whether the catch was clean but it goes against Rahane.
OUT! India lose Kohli.
Kohli c Bairstow b Robinson 50(96)
A typical English conditions wicket. One moment you are good, another you are out. Robinson got the ball to straighten after angling it inside. Kohli tried to work it on the leg side and produced a fine inside edge to the keeper.
FIFTY! Good signs this for India. Kohli was dropped once in the second session and has looked a bit tentative at times but now he looks comfortable out there and we know how good he is at converting 50s into 100s.
REVIEW AND NOT OUT!
Rahane survives after taking a review. He was given out LBW off Woakes after being beaten by an inswinger but height was a factor. He took a review after discussing with Kohli and it was the right decision.
OUT! Jadeja departs.
Jadeja c Root b Woakes 10(34)
The Jadeja experiment is over. The partnership lasted for 62 balls but Woakes brings an end to it with an angled away delivery. Jadeja hung his bat out and Root took a regulation catch at first slip.
OUT! Anderson removes Pujara.
Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 4(31)
What an excellent delivery by Anderson. Looked like an innocuous length delivery but close enough to Pujara, forcing the batsman to offer a shot and then moved away very late to take the edge off the bat. Brilliant.
OUT! Rahul lbw b Robinson 17(44)
The incoming delivery does the job for Robinson. Rahul must be livid with himself. He was trying to flick the back of length delivery and got beaten on inside edge. The umpire took his time before giving Rahul out. The opener took a review and it was umpire's call.
GONE! Woakes strikes in his first over.
Rohit Sharma c Bairstow b Woakes 11(27)
What an effort ball. This one was back of length, in the fourth stump channel but the pace and bounce surprised Rohit. The opener was forced to play at it as the ball kissed the edge on its way to the keeper.
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
Preview: Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's wretched form and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's probable inclusion will have the most significant impact on the Indian team's efforts to move on from their Leeds debacle when they takes on a stronger England side in the fourth Test at the Oval.
The high of an inspirational victory at the Lord's was followed by back-to-back batting debacles at Headingley and the penultimate game at Oval would certainly have an impact on both sides as the series heads towards its busin1ess end.
Skipper Virat Kohli had said that a victory at Lord's didn't guarantee a win in the next Test and a defeat at Headingley doesn't mean that an encore would happen at the Oval with the series locked at 1-1.
Not the one to believe that outside noise (fans and experts) should be given much credence, the Indian captain, in his heart of hearts, knows that all is not well with his batting unit and the biggest problem is the performance of its three middle-order stalwarts - the skipper himself, Cheteshwar Pujara and his deputy Rahane.
Pujara might have redeemed himself with a knock of 91 which was high on "intent quotient" but the same can't be said about Rahane, whose form is shaky despite a crucial 61 in the second innings at the Lord's.
In all likelihood, Rahane would get another chance but over the past two years, his inconsistency has hurt this team badly.
If Rahane is dropped at all, then Vihari has a better chance of coming in as he also bowls off-spin.
The Oval track has traditionally helped spinners and therefore Ashwin, who had a six-wicket haul in a county game for Surrey (vs Somerset) might just bring in his 400 plus wicket experience to trouble the English batters who have been wary of him in the past.
But Kohli, whose fascination for four pacers is well documented, might want to replace an off-colour Ishant Sharma with Shardul Thakur, who is more of an all-rounder and it remains to be seen if Ashwin comes in place of Jadeja, who hasn't been penetrative enough.
Similarly, the skipper has indicated looking at the workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, both of whom have bowled over 100 overs in the series so far.
If their middle-order is a cause of concern, the other aspect that's bound to give them sleepless nights is the form of rival skipper Joe Root, who has already tallied over 500 runs in just three games with a hat-trick of hundreds.
Jonny Bairstow is expected to keep wickets as Jos Buttler has taken a break with his wife expecting their second child.
However, England have enough resources in their arsenal to trouble India.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth England-India Test match:
When will the fourth India vs England Test be played?
The fourth England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 2 September, 2021.
Where will the fourth India vs England Test be played?
The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval in London.
What time will the fourth India vs England Test begin?
The fourth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm on Day 1.
How can I watch the India vs England Test match?
You can watch the fourth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna
England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
