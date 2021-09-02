Sports

India vs England: 'Madness', Twitterati shocked as R Ashwin is not selected for Oval Test too

R Ashwin's non-selection for the Oval Test sent social media into a frenzy as they questioned Indian team management's decision to leave out India's premier spinner.

FirstCricket Staff September 02, 2021 19:13:21 IST
File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fourth Test at the Oval here on Thursday as the world's No 1 off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was ignored for the fourth time in a row.

England made two changes, bringing in Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler, while fit-again Chris Woakes replaced Sam Curran.

Buttler missed out to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to their second child.

India also made two changes with Umesh Yadav replacing Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur coming in place of Mohammed Shami. Both Sharma and Shami are suffering from niggles.

Kohli reasoned that left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is as good an option against four left-handers in the English line-up using the rough created by the fast bowlers.

Ashwin's non-selection sent social media into a frenzy as they questioned Indian team management's decision to leave out India's premier spinner. Here's how they reacted:

Updated Date: September 02, 2021 19:14:59 IST

