New Zealand women cricketers to be paid equal match fee as men

In a landmark agreement, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced that its female cricketers will get same match fees as the men. The agreement has been reached as a result of a five-year deal struck between the NZC, the six Major Associations, and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.

For the first time, the men’s and women’s professional environments have been combined in one agreement and the White Ferns and domestic women’s players will receive the same match fees as the men across all their formats and competitions.

The match fees for women and men will be NZ$10,250 for Tests, NZ$4,000 for ODIs and NZ$2,500 for T20Is.

Now, the highest-ranked New Zealand women's player will be able to receive a maximum of $163,246 a year (up from $83,432), the ninth-ranked, $148,946 ($66,266), and the 17th-ranked $142,346 ($62,833).

The top-ranked women’s domestic players in each major association would be able to receive a maximum of $19,146 (up from $3,423), the sixth-ranked $18,646 ($3,423), and the 12th-ranked $18,146 ($3,423).

The agreement, to commence on August 1, also seeks to ensure professional women’s players receive equity in matters such as travel and accommodation, and the wider playing and training environment. It also sees the total number of women’s domestic contracts increase from 54 to 72.

Reacting to the agreement, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said: “It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men. It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls.”

New Zealand men's team captain Kane Williamson said: “It’s really important for the current players to build on the legacy of those who have gone before us, and to support tomorrow’s players, both men and women, at all levels. This agreement goes a long way towards achieving that.”

Additionally, New Zealand men’s players will earn higher retainers, based on the increased number of matches played, formats contested, and time spent training and playing.

The top-ranked New Zealand men’s player will be able to receive a maximum of $523,396 (up from $459,574), the tenth-ranked $444,196 ($377,981), and the 20th-ranked $367,196 ($305,453).

Additionally, the highest-ranked domestic men’s player in each major association would be in line to receive a maximum of $102,707 (up from $94,437), the eighth-ranked $87,307 ($77,357), and the 16th-ranked $75,207 ($64,406).

