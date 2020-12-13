New Zealand vs Pakistan: Visitors' captain Babar Azam ruled out of T20Is due to fractured thumb

Wellington: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the Twenty20 series against New Zealand and is in doubt for the first Test after fracturing a thumb on Sunday.
The World's second-ranked Twenty20 batsman was hurt during a practice session in Queenstown, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.
"He was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture," Misbah said.
There is also a question mark over vice-captain Shadab Khan who has a groin niggle.
Babar will not be able to practise for 12 days and will miss the three Twenty20 matches starting in Auckland on Friday.
"During this period the doctors will continue to monitor Babar's injury before confirming his participation in the first Test," Misbah said.
The first Test starts in Mount Maunganui on 26 December.
A decision on whether Khan will play in the Twenty20 matches will be made later in the week.
The injury is similar to that which kept him out of their recent series against Zimbabwe.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The touring party of more than 50 players and officials have been holed up in their hotel for two weeks as they undergo mandatory isolation under New Zealand's strict coronavirus protocols.
Talat played his last T20I against South Africa at Centurion in February last year, while former skipper Sarfaraz has reclaimed his spot from Rohail Nazir after missing the Zimbabwe series.
The former skipper, who currently is currently in Sri Lanka playing for Jaffna Stallions in the LPL, said he is focussing on making most of the opportunities he has in hand.