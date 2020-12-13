Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Visitors' captain Babar Azam ruled out of T20Is due to fractured thumb

  • Agence France-Presse
  • December 13th, 2020
Wellington: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the Twenty20 series against New Zealand and is in doubt for the first Test after fracturing a thumb on Sunday.

The World's second-ranked Twenty20 batsman was hurt during a practice session in Queenstown, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

"He was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture," Misbah said.

Babar Azam will try to overcome a quick change in formats in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against England at Old Trafford on Friday. Twitter @TheRealPCB

File image of Babar Azam. Twitter @TheRealPCB

There is also a question mark over vice-captain Shadab Khan who has a groin niggle.

Babar will not be able to practise for 12 days and will miss the three Twenty20 matches starting in Auckland on Friday.

"During this period the doctors will continue to monitor Babar's injury before confirming his participation in the first Test," Misbah said.

The first Test starts in Mount Maunganui on 26 December.

A decision on whether Khan will play in the Twenty20 matches will be made later in the week.

The injury is similar to that which kept him out of their recent series against Zimbabwe.

