First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 33 Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 3 Jun 26, 2019
MDV vs THA
Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'What a player', Twitter reacts after Babar Azam's ton guides Pakistan to victory

Chasing 238 on a tricky Edgbaston pitch which offered vicious turn, Azam (101) and Sohail (68) showed intent, temperament and resolve while batting in Pakistan's must-win game.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 27, 2019 00:41:49 IST

Babar Azam produced a sublime unbeaten century under pressure as Pakistan continued its revival in the World Cup by halting New Zealand's unbeaten run with a six-wicket victory, here Wednesday.

Chasing 238 on a tricky Edgbaston pitch which offered vicious turn, Azam (101) and Sohail (68) showed intent, temperament and resolve while batting in Pakistan's must-win game.

They raised a 126-run stand for the fourth wicket after Mohammed Hafeez's dismissal off a part-time spinner, yet again, raised eyebrows and Mitchell Santner looked almost unplayable.

The situation demanded restraint and Hafeez was set but he threw away his wicket while trying to attack Kane Williamson.

This was after Fakhar Zaman (9) was done in by Trent Boult and Imam-ul-Haq (19) became a victim of Lockie Ferguson.

Taking the attack by the scruff of its neck, Azam shifted the gears after completing his half-century and hit some glorious shots off Williamson and Boult to keep the required run-rate under check.

The 24-year-old completed his century, 10th in ODIs, with a single of Lockie Ferguson off. His knock, coming off 127 balls, was embellished with 11 shots to the fence.

Shoaib has a word of praise for Pakistan

What a player!

When Babar completed his century

Importance of the knock

Even Kane Williamson is impressed

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 00:52:38 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Cricket, Fakhar Zaman, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imam-Ul-Haq, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Hafeez, New Zealand Vs Pakistan, Pakistan, Trent Boult

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all