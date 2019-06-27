Babar Azam produced a sublime unbeaten century under pressure as Pakistan continued its revival in the World Cup by halting New Zealand's unbeaten run with a six-wicket victory, here Wednesday.

Chasing 238 on a tricky Edgbaston pitch which offered vicious turn, Azam (101) and Sohail (68) showed intent, temperament and resolve while batting in Pakistan's must-win game.

They raised a 126-run stand for the fourth wicket after Mohammed Hafeez's dismissal off a part-time spinner, yet again, raised eyebrows and Mitchell Santner looked almost unplayable.

The situation demanded restraint and Hafeez was set but he threw away his wicket while trying to attack Kane Williamson.

This was after Fakhar Zaman (9) was done in by Trent Boult and Imam-ul-Haq (19) became a victim of Lockie Ferguson.

Taking the attack by the scruff of its neck, Azam shifted the gears after completing his half-century and hit some glorious shots off Williamson and Boult to keep the required run-rate under check.

The 24-year-old completed his century, 10th in ODIs, with a single of Lockie Ferguson off. His knock, coming off 127 balls, was embellished with 11 shots to the fence.

Shoaib has a word of praise for Pakistan

Match winning inning from Babar Azam. Brilliant display of talent by Haris Sohail. What a class act he is turning out to be.

Shaheen Afridi bowled with pace & aggression.

Pakistan Zindabad. One step closer to the dream. #PAKvNZ #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 26, 2019

What a player!

What a player this Babar Azam is. Still coming of age and already, by some distance, Pakistan's best batsman. And the selection of Haris Sohail is a game-changer. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 26, 2019

When Babar completed his century

Importance of the knock

Babar Azam is first Pakistan middle-order batsman to score a World Cup century in 32 years!! Last was Saleem Malik in 1987. #PakvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 26, 2019

Even Kane Williamson is impressed

Kane Williamson "Babar Azam and Haris Sohail played beautifully and took the match away from us" #NZvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019

