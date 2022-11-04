New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates
|New Zealand
|Ireland
|176/6 (19.0 ov) - R/R 9.26
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Daryl Mitchell
|Batting
|24
|16
|2
|0
|Tim Southee
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Josh Little
|4
|0
|22
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 174/6 (18.4)
|
2 (2) R/R: 6
Tim Southee 1(1)
Daryl Mitchell 1(1)
|
Mitchell Santner 0(1) S.R (0)
lbw b Josh Little
New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: New Zealand were off to a brisk start in the powerplay but slowed down after the end of fielding restrictions.
5.5 Finn Allen is gone! That should be relief for Ireland, he had already started hitting the ball out of park. That was smashed hard, but straight to mid-off. Fionn Hand reverse-cups a chest-high catch and Allen will have to walk back. Finn Allen c Fionn Hand b Mark Adair 32(18)
New Zealand: 52/1 after 6 overs
New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates
New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates
New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates
New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates
New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Group 1 encounter between New Zealand and Ireland. All three remaining matches in group 1 hold significant importance, as five teams have a qualification chance on paper. New Zealand, however, have the easiest of passage, with just a win required with no other conditions to be fulfilled. Nevertheless, this is expected to be a cracking contest of cricket as Ireland will give in their all which will more likely than not, be their last game this tournament.
Stay tuned, toss and playing XIs in a while.
Group 1 was always considered to be the group of death, and hence, with each team having left just one match to play, five teams still have a mathematical chance to make it to the semi-finals as the last set of matches kicks off with New Zealand vs Ireland.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
New Zealand, once again in an ICC event, are at the top of their game, and a win today will virtually confirm their qualification in the semi-finals. Their NRR is stronger than both, England and Australia and they will ride on that.
The expectation after their dominating win over Australia in the first match is that they will reach the semi-finals stage, however, a tricky Ireland awaits them.
Ireland have already eliminated West Indies, daunted England’s chances, and can in no circumstances be taken lightly by the Kiwis.
The Kiwis will not have an easy task at hand, and while other facets of their game are quite sorted, they will want their skipper to anchor the innings and play a significant role in the side’s victory. If today is the day, they will ride high on confidence in the knock-out stages.
If today continues what we have been witnessing till now, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips will once again have to take up the mettle.
Ireland will want none of them can take the mettle and their bowlers to break through the Kiwi lineup. A win today will still require multiple conditions to be fulfilled to move to the next round, but they will surely throw the Kiwis into a pit if something like that is to churn out.
Group 1 Qualification scenario: A win for New Zealand, irrespective of the margin, will almost ensure their passage to the next round. To add context, they are approximately 95 runs ahead of England, and 150 runs ahead of Australia. For Ireland, they have to win with a big margin – approximately 105 runs. Then hope Afghanistan beats Australia.
Squads:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny
