  • New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: Williamson anchors NZ, 173/3 after 18 overs

Ireland Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs New Zealand At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 November, 2022

04 November, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

176/6 (19.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 25
Ireland

Ireland

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
New Zealand Ireland
176/6 (19.0 ov) - R/R 9.26

Play In Progress

Tim Southee - 1

Daryl Mitchell - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Daryl Mitchell Batting 24 16 2 0
Tim Southee Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Little 4 0 22 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 174/6 (18.4)

2 (2) R/R: 6

Mitchell Santner 0(1) S.R (0)

lbw b Josh Little
New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: Williamson anchors NZ, 173/3 after 18 overs

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: Williamson anchors NZ, 173/3 after 18 overs

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: New Zealand were off to a brisk start in the powerplay but slowed down after the end of fielding restrictions.

11:03 (IST)
wkt

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

18.3 Two in two for Joshua Little. His efforts have finally paid off. Jimmy Nisham has gone for a golden duck. That came slightly into the left-hander and struck on the pads of Nisham. He reviews, but to no avail. Little is on a hat-trick! Jimmy Neesham lbw b Joshua Little 0(1)

Full Scorecard
11:00 (IST)
wkt

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

18.2 Kane Williamson is Out after a fine innings! A short delivery from Joshua Little on the body of Williamson, he pulls it but finds the fielder at deep square leg where Delany takes an easy catch! Kane Williamson c Gareth Delany b Joshua Little 61(35)

Full Scorecard
10:56 (IST)
fifty

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

17.4 Excellent from the New Zealand skipper! Just what the doctor had prescribed for the Kiwis. A half volley on middle, and Williamson flicks it all the way over deep mid-wicket for maximum. Also brings up his half-century! 

Full Scorecard
10:51 (IST)
four

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

16.3 A short of length ball, outside off-stump and Mitchell has slapped it with a horizontal bat through the cover-point. Ireland seem to have no answers for New Zealand's attacking batting. 12 runs from the 17th over.
 
New Zealand: 152/3 after 17 overs

Full Scorecard
10:48 (IST)

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

New Zealand should feel comfortable now, scoring 140 after 16 overs. If the death overs fetch another 40 runs, 180 shall be a mammoth target for Ireland.

Full Scorecard
10:46 (IST)
four

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

15.2 A poor delivery from Dockrell, and will be punished. That was low, and drifting down the leg side, Williamson sits on his knees and pulls it towards the square-leg and fine leg region. Williamson has shown a lot of intent today. 

Full Scorecard
10:44 (IST)
four

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

14.6 Joshua Little has been excellent for Ireland today, but concedes a boundary of that last ball. A short delivery, on the leg side, and Daryl Mitchell pulls it fine, to the right of the square leg.
 
New Zealand: 128/3 after 15 overs

Full Scorecard
10:37 (IST)
wkt

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

13.1 The new over has started with a wicket straight away and its Glenn Phillips who has to go! A length delivery from Delany, Phillips tries to go over the covers, but only finds the fielder in the outfield. Dockrell completes a fine catch, coming flat towards him! Glenn Phillips c George Dockrell b Gareth Delany 17(9)  

Full Scorecard
10:34 (IST)
four

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

12.4 Runs have started to flow for Kiwis. Phillips gets a length delivery and smashes it over the covers for four runs.
12.5 Ireland look helpless as Phillips gets going. Another short delivery and this time he has smashed it in the gap between mid-wicket and long-on. The ball crosses the boundary after a couple of bounces. 

Full Scorecard
10:30 (IST)
six

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Scores and Updates

11.4 Just two balls in the middle, and Glenn Phillips has smashed it out for six. That was full around leg stump but Phillips has managed to smack it over square leg!

New Zealand: 103/2 after 12 overs

Full Scorecard
New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: Williamson anchors NZ, 173/3 after 18 overs

New Zealand vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Live Scores and Updates

Group 1 was always considered to be the group of death, and hence, with each team having left just one match to play, five teams still have a mathematical chance to make it to the semi-finals as the last set of matches kicks off with New Zealand vs Ireland.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

New Zealand, once again in an ICC event, are at the top of their game, and a win today will virtually confirm their qualification in the semi-finals. Their NRR is stronger than both, England and Australia and they will ride on that.

The expectation after their dominating win over Australia in the first match is that they will reach the semi-finals stage, however, a tricky Ireland awaits them.

Ireland have already eliminated West Indies, daunted England’s chances, and can in no circumstances be taken lightly by the Kiwis.

The Kiwis will not have an easy task at hand, and while other facets of their game are quite sorted, they will want their skipper to anchor the innings and play a significant role in the side’s victory. If today is the day, they will ride high on confidence in the knock-out stages.

If today continues what we have been witnessing till now, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips will once again have to take up the mettle.

Ireland will want none of them can take the mettle and their bowlers to break through the Kiwi lineup. A win today will still require multiple conditions to be fulfilled to move to the next round, but they will surely throw the Kiwis into a pit if something like that is to churn out.

Group 1 Qualification scenario: A win for New Zealand, irrespective of the margin, will almost ensure their passage to the next round. To add context, they are approximately 95 runs ahead of England, and 150 runs ahead of Australia. For Ireland, they have to win with a big margin – approximately 105 runs. Then hope Afghanistan beats Australia.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Updated Date: November 04, 2022 10:58:09 IST

Updated Date: November 04, 2022 10:58:09 IST

Tags:

