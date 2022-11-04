Group 1 was always considered to be the group of death, and hence, with each team having left just one match to play, five teams still have a mathematical chance to make it to the semi-finals as the last set of matches kicks off with New Zealand vs Ireland.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

New Zealand, once again in an ICC event, are at the top of their game, and a win today will virtually confirm their qualification in the semi-finals. Their NRR is stronger than both, England and Australia and they will ride on that.

The expectation after their dominating win over Australia in the first match is that they will reach the semi-finals stage, however, a tricky Ireland awaits them.

Ireland have already eliminated West Indies, daunted England’s chances, and can in no circumstances be taken lightly by the Kiwis.

The Kiwis will not have an easy task at hand, and while other facets of their game are quite sorted, they will want their skipper to anchor the innings and play a significant role in the side’s victory. If today is the day, they will ride high on confidence in the knock-out stages.

If today continues what we have been witnessing till now, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips will once again have to take up the mettle.

Ireland will want none of them can take the mettle and their bowlers to break through the Kiwi lineup. A win today will still require multiple conditions to be fulfilled to move to the next round, but they will surely throw the Kiwis into a pit if something like that is to churn out.

Group 1 Qualification scenario: A win for New Zealand, irrespective of the margin, will almost ensure their passage to the next round. To add context, they are approximately 95 runs ahead of England, and 150 runs ahead of Australia. For Ireland, they have to win with a big margin – approximately 105 runs. Then hope Afghanistan beats Australia.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.