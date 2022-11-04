Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  AUS vs AFG Live score T20 World Cup: Australia 168/8 after 20 overs vs Afghanistan in Adelaide

Australia Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs Afghanistan At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 November, 2022

04 November, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

168/8 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 26
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

11/0 (1.3 ov)

Live Blog
Australia Afghanistan
168/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.4 11/0 (1.3 ov) - R/R 7.33

Play In Progress

Afghanistan need 158 runs in 111 balls at 8.54 rpo

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) - 10

Usman Ghani - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) Batting 10 7 1 1
Usman Ghani Batting 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 1 0 10 0
Pat Cummins 0.3 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

11 (11) R/R: 7.33

0 0(0) S.R (0)
AUS vs AFG Live score T20 World Cup: Australia 168/8 after 20 overs vs Afghanistan in Adelaide

AUS vs AFG Live score T20 World Cup: Australia 168/8 after 20 overs vs Afghanistan in Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball-by-ball commentary: Australia tried to keep the momentum going, but lost too many wickets in the middle overs, ending at least 20 runs short than they would have wanted to.

15:29 (IST)
six

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Updates

0.6 How good is that shot from Rahmanullah Gurbaz! Unbelievable. Hazlewood misses his line, bowls on the legs and Gurbaz has flicked it away towards deep square leg and that has gone on the second floor in the stands! Matthew Wade watches it helplessly sailing over the ropes.
 
Afghanistan: 10/0 after 1 over 

Full Scorecard
15:23 (IST)

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Updates

Afghan openers are out in the middle, and so are Aussie fielders. Australia have Kane Richardson in place of Mitchell Starc, quite surprising. But the action resumes - Josh Hazlewood to Gurbaz.

Full Scorecard
15:16 (IST)

Aus vs Afg Live Updates

So Australia have ended at least 20 runs short of where they would have wanted to be. 168 might prove to be a par score for Aussies, but a lower victory margin will do no good to them. They cannot go past New Zealand, and they have officially qualified to the semi-finals. Australia bowlers have to bowl their hearts out to finish second in Group 1. They will now have to try and restrict Afghanistan to less than 106 to get ahead of England. Australia under serious pressure. They are playing without Mitchell Starc.

Full Scorecard
15:11 (IST)
fifty

19.3 Maxwell swivells through the mid-wicket and gets four runs! That's a half-century as well for him. Excellent knock coming under pressure.

Full Scorecard
15:09 (IST)
wkt

Aus vs Afg Live Updates

18.6 Alright, Richardson has been runout at the non-striker's end, but after Maxi played the shot. That was an excellent delivery, Maxwell could only hit it back to the bowler. But Richardson was trying to sneak a single and was far outside the crease. Naveen turns back and hits the bulls eye. Kane Richardson run out (Naveen-ul-Haq) 1(1)
 

Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

Aus vs Afg Live Updates

Well, last ball of the over and we have some drama. Naveen pulls out at the last moment in his run-up as Richardson was taking a start at the non-striker's end. But he was in the crease. Naveen charges in again, and Maxwell pulls out this time, signalling something that he found uncomfortable in his helmet.  

Full Scorecard
15:03 (IST)
wkt

Aus vs Afg Live Updates

18.2 Just how good is Rashid Khan! That is an excellent catch. Pat Cummins tried to slap a short delivery over covers, executes it fine, but does not get the distance. Rashid Khan runs in from the boundary line and takes an excellent sliding catch. Pat Cummins c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq 0(2) 

Full Scorecard
15:00 (IST)

Aus vs Afg Live Updates

Onus now on Maxwell to take Australia to 180 sort of a score from here. 

Full Scorecard
14:59 (IST)
wkt

Aus vs Afg Live Updates

17.5 Excellent delivery by Fazalhaq Farooqi to get rid of Aussie skipper Matthew Wade! A yorker that went past the bat and pad of Wade as he had everything open, trying to whip it. Matthew Wade b Fazalhaq Farooqi 6(8)
 
Australia: 155/6 after 18 overs

Full Scorecard
14:57 (IST)
six

17.1 Maxwell pulls over mid-wicket and will get six runs! But that was an excellent effort by Rashid Khan! He dived hard and caught the ball, released it backwards before falling over the boundary line, but the ball hits his shoe and falls in the boundary, thereby giving the Big Show six runs.

Full Scorecard
Load More

13:22 (IST)

Australia vs Afghanistan Playing XI

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia XI: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
13:14 (IST)

TOSS!

Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field against Australia at the Adelaide Oval
13:10 (IST)

NO AARON FINCH!

Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the contest with a hamstring injury. Matthew Wade will step in as captain
11:03 (IST)

Australia vs Afghanistan Preview

Let's start with the thing that matters most: the qualification scenarios. Australia have to win and win big if they are to hope to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The margin has to be in the equivalent of 60 runs or more to keep themselves in it. To make things even more daunting for their prospects, they'd want Sri Lanka to beat England at the SCG on Saturday.
AUS vs AFG Live score T20 World Cup: Australia 168/8 after 20 overs vs Afghanistan in Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan Live: AUS vs AFG in a crucial contest for the hosts at Adelaide Oval.

Australia vs Afghanistan Preview: The defending champions Australia need to win big to keep themselves alive in the T20 World Cup. The hosts need to make huge net run rate gains against Afghanistan to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals. But, even if Australia achieve both the things, it may not be enough. England could progress to the last-four instead if they beat Sri Lanka tomorrow.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

To compound Australia’s challenge, they could well be without skipper Aaron Finch. He spent almost all of Thursday’s training session on the sidelines, in conversations with senior players and coaching staff. He had claimed to be 70-30 to play and those odds dropped significantly as the day wore on. If he doesn’t play, Matthew Wade could step in as captain.

Afghanistan had entered the tournament as potential dark horses. But those hopes were dashed by rain and two poor batting performances against England and Sri Lanka. Watch out for Rashid Khan who plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. He has been unplayable at the venue in the BBL and the Aussies would be better off being watchful against him.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Steven Smith

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

Updated Date: November 04, 2022 15:13:02 IST

