Afghanistan vs Australia Live Updates
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|168/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.4
|11/0 (1.3 ov) - R/R 7.33
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)
|Batting
|10
|7
|1
|1
|Usman Ghani
|Batting
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Josh Hazlewood
|1
|0
|10
|0
|Pat Cummins
|0.3
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
11 (11) R/R: 7.33
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 10(7)
Usman Ghani 1(2)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball-by-ball commentary: Australia tried to keep the momentum going, but lost too many wickets in the middle overs, ending at least 20 runs short than they would have wanted to.
19.3 Maxwell swivells through the mid-wicket and gets four runs! That's a half-century as well for him. Excellent knock coming under pressure.
17.1 Maxwell pulls over mid-wicket and will get six runs! But that was an excellent effort by Rashid Khan! He dived hard and caught the ball, released it backwards before falling over the boundary line, but the ball hits his shoe and falls in the boundary, thereby giving the Big Show six runs.
15.3 Marcus Stoinis is Out. Trying to go after Rashid Khan, and pays the price. He had already got a six on the first ball. Now tries to slice it over the backward point, but hits it straight to the fielder. Marcus Stoinis c Usman Ghani b Rashid Khan 25 (21)
14.5 Gulbadin offers width outside the off stump and Maxwell shows his power. Smashes it over the covers with a flat bat, and that bounces just before the boundary line for four runs. Maxwell is playing at a strike rate of more than 200 now.
Australia: 133/4 after 15 overs
12.1 Glenn Maxwell has played that fine, very fine. The ball was quicker and drifting on the pads, Maxi paddles it past the short square leg for four runs.
11.5 Glenn Maxwell now gets his first boundary. Plays it in a small gap on the off side and beats the sweeper cover for four runs.
Australia: 102/4 after 12 overs
11.2 Mohammad Nabi into the attack and has been smashed for a huge six by Marcus Stoinis. Sits down and powers it over mid-wicket for a sixer!
5.6 Steve Smith is rapped in front of stumps! He discusses with Marsh and goes for a review against umpire's decision of out. No bat involved, and Three Reds on DRS. Australia have lost their third wicket now. Naveen-Ul-Haq breathing fire at the moment.
Australia: 54/3 after 6 overs
1.4 A slog sweep by Warner and that has raced away to the boundary through the short fine leg region.
Australia: 22/0 after 2 overs
Australia vs Afghanistan Playing XI
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia XI: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
NO AARON FINCH!
Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the contest with a hamstring injury. Matthew Wade will step in as captain
Australia vs Afghanistan Preview
Let's start with the thing that matters most: the qualification scenarios. Australia have to win and win big if they are to hope to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The margin has to be in the equivalent of 60 runs or more to keep themselves in it. To make things even more daunting for their prospects, they'd want Sri Lanka to beat England at the SCG on Saturday.
Australia vs Afghanistan Preview: The defending champions Australia need to win big to keep themselves alive in the T20 World Cup. The hosts need to make huge net run rate gains against Afghanistan to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals. But, even if Australia achieve both the things, it may not be enough. England could progress to the last-four instead if they beat Sri Lanka tomorrow.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
To compound Australia’s challenge, they could well be without skipper Aaron Finch. He spent almost all of Thursday’s training session on the sidelines, in conversations with senior players and coaching staff. He had claimed to be 70-30 to play and those odds dropped significantly as the day wore on. If he doesn’t play, Matthew Wade could step in as captain.
Afghanistan had entered the tournament as potential dark horses. But those hopes were dashed by rain and two poor batting performances against England and Sri Lanka. Watch out for Rashid Khan who plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. He has been unplayable at the venue in the BBL and the Aussies would be better off being watchful against him.
Squads:
Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Steven Smith
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad
