Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE score, T20 World Cup: Black Caps keen to maintain run against spin-heavy Afghans
New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE score, T20 World Cup: Black Caps keen to maintain run against spin-heavy Afghans

New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE score, T20 World Cup: Black Caps keen to maintain run against spin-heavy Afghans

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: NZ vs AFG at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

12:27 (IST)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Second fixture of the T20 World Cup for both New Zealand and Afghanistan. Contrast results in their first. New Zealand thoroughly thrashed Australia to win by 89 runs. Elsewhere, Afghanistan were dismissed for a low total and then lost by 5 wickets to England. To Afghanistan's, things could have been worse but for the bowlers containing England and keeping the negative net run rate down.

Highlights

title-img
New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE score, T20 World Cup: Black Caps keen to maintain run against spin-heavy Afghans

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: NZ take on AFG at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Preview: New Zealand made a strong start to their T20 World Cup campaign by beating Australia. The 89-run win saw them beat their neighbours in Australia for the first time since 2009. The confidence-inducing win sets the tone for their upcoming matches – starting with Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Afghanistan, one of the challenging sides in the format, can prove to be a difficult opposition courtesy their spin bowling. It was their bowling effort that kept England pegged back in the 5 wicket defeat. Had it not been for the bowlers, the net run rate would have been worse off.

New Zealand’s strong batting lineup will have to be wary of Afghanistan’s spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The trio picked three wickets against England and had a combined economy rate of 5.00.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 26, 2022 12:27:39 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Sam Curran's five-for helps England begin campaign with five-wicket win over Afghanistan
Photos

T20 World Cup: Sam Curran's five-for helps England begin campaign with five-wicket win over Afghanistan

Curran's five-for helped restrict Afghanistan to a modest total of 112, which the former T20 world champions successfully chased down with five wickets and nearly two overs to spare.

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: ENG win by 5 wickets vs AFG
First Cricket News

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: ENG win by 5 wickets vs AFG

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: England won by 5 wickets. They lost a few wickets in the middle overs but kept themselves in the hunt and eventually went over the line

England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG Live
First Cricket News

England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG Live

England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: When, where, and how to watch ENG vs AFG Live