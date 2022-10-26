New Zealand vs Afghanistan Preview: New Zealand made a strong start to their T20 World Cup campaign by beating Australia. The 89-run win saw them beat their neighbours in Australia for the first time since 2009. The confidence-inducing win sets the tone for their upcoming matches – starting with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, one of the challenging sides in the format, can prove to be a difficult opposition courtesy their spin bowling. It was their bowling effort that kept England pegged back in the 5 wicket defeat. Had it not been for the bowlers, the net run rate would have been worse off.

New Zealand’s strong batting lineup will have to be wary of Afghanistan’s spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The trio picked three wickets against England and had a combined economy rate of 5.00.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

