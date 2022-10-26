England vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: Start of play delayed due to rain

Toss update from Melbourne 🏟— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 26, 2022
|Ireland
|England
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
England vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between England and Ireland. Jos Buttler has opted to bowl first after winning the toss
ENG vs IRE LIVE
We can have the start of play in next 10 minutes as the rain has eased. Let's just hope that it doesn't arrive again and we have a full 40-over game
England vs Ireland LIVE
Here's a bad news. The start of play has been delayed due to rain. We hope that the players get back to the field soon
England vs Ireland LIVE
There was a slight drizzle as the players walked out for the National Anthems. There are chances of rain in Melbourne today
ENG vs Ireland LIVE
Playing XI
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
ENG vs Ireland LIVE
Playing XI
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
ENG vs IRE LIVE
Jos Buttler has made the right call at the toss. England have won the toss and they will bowl first against Ireland
ENG vs IRE LIVE SCORE
Ireland would want to improve on their batting and make a collective effort to put up a better show. They are up against a bowling attack that's in form
𝕋𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 we hit the @MCG for training and media work.— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 25, 2022
𝕋𝕠𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕣𝕠𝕨 we hit the @MCG to take on England.
C’mon #Ireland, let’s be #BackingGreen! 👊
☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/ku3ttQiPU4
ENG vs IRE LIVE SCORE
While there are important points up for grabs especially for England, they also have a chance on improving the NRR
PREVIEW: It’s England who will be up against Ireland at the MCG, the ground that witnessed the nail-bitter between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The English side has a couple of points under the belt after beating Afghanistan by 5 wickets. They had some hiccups after losing wickets in quick succession at the end but eventually went over the line.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
Ireland on the other side, are coming into this game after suffering a defeat in their previous encounter and would look to make a fightback.
SQUADS:
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand
White-ball skipper Buttler has no plans for resting any of England's first-choice players for the match against Ireland at the MCG.
Sam Curran’s five-wicket haul was yet a major highlight of the Afghanistan innings, with the England bowler finishing with figures of 5/10 from 3.4 overs.
England, who along with hosts and holders Australia are the favourites for the T20 World Cup, begin their campaign on Saturday against Afghanistan.