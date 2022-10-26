England vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: Start of play delayed due to rain

PREVIEW: It’s England who will be up against Ireland at the MCG, the ground that witnessed the nail-bitter between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The English side has a couple of points under the belt after beating Afghanistan by 5 wickets. They had some hiccups after losing wickets in quick succession at the end but eventually went over the line.

Ireland on the other side, are coming into this game after suffering a defeat in their previous encounter and would look to make a fightback.

SQUADS:

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

