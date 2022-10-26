Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Ireland Vs England LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs England At Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 October, 2022

26 October, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Rain Stoppage
Ireland

Ireland

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 8
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Ireland England
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Rain Stoppage

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
England vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: Start of play delayed due to rain

England vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: Start of play delayed due to rain

England vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between England and Ireland. Jos Buttler has opted to bowl first after winning the toss

09:41 (IST)

09:41 (IST)
Full Scorecard
09:41 (IST)

ENG vs IRE LIVE 
We can have the start of play in next 10 minutes as the rain has eased. Let's just hope that it doesn't arrive again and we have a full 40-over game

09:41 (IST)
Full Scorecard
09:32 (IST)

England vs Ireland LIVE 
Here's a bad news. The start of play has been delayed due to rain. We hope that the players get back to the field soon

09:32 (IST)
Full Scorecard
09:29 (IST)

England vs Ireland LIVE 
There was a slight drizzle as the players walked out for the National Anthems. There are chances of rain in Melbourne today

09:29 (IST)
Full Scorecard
09:07 (IST)

ENG vs Ireland LIVE 
Playing XI
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

09:07 (IST)
Full Scorecard
09:06 (IST)

ENG vs Ireland LIVE 
Playing XI
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

09:06 (IST)
Full Scorecard
09:03 (IST)

ENG vs IRE LIVE 
Jos Buttler has made the right call at the toss. England have won the toss and they will bowl first against Ireland

09:03 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:49 (IST)

ENG vs IRE LIVE SCORE
Ireland would want to improve on their batting and make a collective effort to put up a better show. They are up against a bowling attack that's in form

08:49 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:32 (IST)

08:32 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:29 (IST)

ENG vs IRE LIVE SCORE
While there are important points up for grabs especially for England, they also have a chance on improving the NRR

08:29 (IST)
Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
England vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: Start of play delayed due to rain

England vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: ENG take on IRE at MCG

PREVIEW: It’s England who will be up against Ireland at the MCG, the ground that witnessed the nail-bitter between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The English side has a couple of points under the belt after beating Afghanistan by 5 wickets. They had some hiccups after losing wickets in quick succession at the end but eventually went over the line.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Ireland on the other side, are coming into this game after suffering a defeat in their previous encounter and would look to make a fightback.

SQUADS:

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 26, 2022 09:42:32 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: England 'expect a really tough game' against Ireland, says skipper Jos Buttler
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: England 'expect a really tough game' against Ireland, says skipper Jos Buttler

White-ball skipper Buttler has no plans for resting any of England's first-choice players for the match against Ireland at the MCG.

T20 World Cup: Sam Curran takes five-wicket haul as England fielders impress against Afghanistan
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Sam Curran takes five-wicket haul as England fielders impress against Afghanistan

Sam Curran’s five-wicket haul was yet a major highlight of the Afghanistan innings, with the England bowler finishing with figures of 5/10 from 3.4 overs.

T20 World Cup: New era for 'dangerous, very ready' England, says Jos Buttler
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: New era for 'dangerous, very ready' England, says Jos Buttler

England, who along with hosts and holders Australia are the favourites for the T20 World Cup, begin their campaign on Saturday against Afghanistan.