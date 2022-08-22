Netherlands vs Pakistan: Babar Azam disappointed with batters, lauds bowlers after series win

Netherlands produced a spirited effort, but Pakistan held their nerve to edge out the hosts and seal the 3rd ODI by 9 runs. With this win, Pakistan also blanked Netherland 3-0 in the ODI series to bag useful points in the ODI World Series.

Babar Azam batted till the 43rd over and bagged 91 runs off 125 balls including seven fours and two sixes. But apart from him, other Pakistan batters failed to get going. However, despite a modest total, Pakistan bowlers stepped up and delivered crucial blows at regular intervals to help the team to a 9-run win. Naseem Shah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan restricted Netherland to 197.

Shah got great assistance from Mohammad Wasim Jr, who returned with four wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani was not able to pick up a wicket, but he was frugal as he gave away only 37 runs in his 10 overs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauded his pace attack for stepping up under pressure and striking when it mattered the most for his side, especially in the death overs. He also acknowledged that Pakistan did not have enough runs on the board.

“We are happy as a team. All credit to the boys. They bowled very well in the second innings. He's (Naseem) bowling very well with the new ball and in the death overs. Wasim also bowled well and also Dahani. We tried our bench strength. Early on, the ball wasn't coming on well. We were short in the first innings,” Babar said after the match.

Naseem was also awarded player of the match for this brilliant spell. He also became the first bowler from Pakistan to bag 10 wickets in the first 3 ODIs of career. The previous record was held by Abdul Qadir who had picked up 9 wickets. Naseem said after the match that he was grateful for contributing to the win of the side.

Pakistan will now head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup 2022.

