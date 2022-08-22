Netherlands vs Pakistan: Naseem Shah breaks Abdul Qadir’s long-standing record during 3rd ODI

Pakistan were able to ward off a superb performance from the Netherlands in the third ODI at Rotterdam on Sunday and register a nervy nine-run victory to clinch the 3-match series 3-0.

Pakistan opted to bat first but could manage only 206 in their 50 overs on a track that troubled all the batters except captain Babar Azam. He top-scored with a laboured 91. However, a young Pakistan bowling attack was on the mark when they were defending this total as Naseem Shah ended with figures of 5 for 33.

He was given good support by Mohammad Wasim Jr. who picked up four wickets to bowl the Netherlands out for 197. Tom Cooper and Vikramjit Singh were the stars with the bat for the Dutch and both batters notched up their respective half-centuries in the run-chase, but the lack of support from any other batters did not help Netherlands’ cause.

It has been a good series for young Naseem Shah who became the first Pakistani bowler to take 10 wickets in the first three ODIs of career. The previous record was held by Abdul Qadir who picked up nine wickets.

Naseem Shah is the first Pakistan bowler to take 10 wickets in the first 3 ODIs of career. The previous record was 9 wickets by Abdul Qadir. Interestingly, Naseem is a product of Abdul Qadir's Cricket Academy in Lahore. #NEDvsPAK — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 21, 2022

Alhamdulillah receiving MoM is an amazing feeling that can't be explained, will be forever grateful to my family & everyone who has supported me. @Wasim_Jnr Kiya kahon apke liye, you were just incredible. And a big thank you @kncbcricket for hosting us and making it memorable. pic.twitter.com/wSXERiI8NV — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) August 21, 2022

Earlier in the game, Pakistan’s approach was very conservative with the bat for much of the innings. They were at 105 for 3 after 30 overs. For Netherlands, Bas de Leede was the standout bowler as he sliced through the middle order. Babar top scored with a 125-ball 91, but he did not get any support from the other end and with lack of impetus, the visitors limped to the modest total.

Pakistan captain Babar praised his side after the match, "We are happy as a team, all credit to the boys." He reserved a lot of praise for 19-year-old Naseem, saying he "bowled very well with the new ball and in the death overs."

Naseem’s performance will give a lot of heart to Pakistan as he will be expected to bowl with such accuracy in the Asia Cup especially since Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

