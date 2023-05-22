Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq shared a cryptic post on Instagram after Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from IPL 2023 on Sunday. RCB needed a win to qualify for the playoffs but defending champions GT proved to be an insurmountable task as the Bangalore franchise was knocked out of the ongoing tournament.

After RCB’s elimination, Naveen-ul-Haq took to Instagram to post a video that is seen as a dig at Kohli and RCB. In the video, a famous African TV reporter can be seen saying, “God have mercy upon us” before starting to laugh loudly.

The reason it is being seen as a dig at Kohli is that in March during an online conversation between the former India captain and AB de Villiers, both spoke about the same video and the RCB batter had said that it was his ‘favourite video’.

It’s also well known that Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants’ Naveen are not on good terms as they were involved in a spat during an IPL match earlier this month.

Watch: Kohli throws bottle, Siraj gets emotional as RCB get eliminated

Coming to the match. Kohli slammed a record 7th IPL century, scoring 101 not out as RCB made 197/5 batting first at home. Bangalore needed to beat GT to reach the playoffs as Mumbai Indians had earlier defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB’s plans however were spoiled by Shubman Gill who scored 104 not out off 52 balls to lead the defending champions to a six-wicket win and ended RCB’s campaign.

