Nathan Lyon has upstaged R Ashwin as world's best off-spinner, says former Australian player Brad Hogg

Ravichandran Ashwin is a prolific performer but former Australia chinaman bowler Brad Hogg feels that fellow countryman Nathan Lyon has upstaged the Indian tweaker as the best off-spinner in longest format.

Press Trust of India, Apr 11, 2020 11:10:37 IST

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin is a prolific performer but former Australia chinaman bowler Brad Hogg feels that fellow countryman Nathan Lyon has upstaged the Indian tweaker as the best off-spinner in longest format.

Just like most international players are doing during lockdown, the 49-year-old Hogg, who played seven Tests and 123 ODIs for Australia, had a Twitter Q&A session for cricket lovers.

When asked whom among Ashwin and Lyon does he consider better in Test cricket, Hogg replied: "I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime," Hogg tweeted.

Probably Hogg drew his conclusion from the fact that Ashwin hasn't had great overseas success as compared to Lyon, who has got wickets in all conditions.

Ashwin has so far taken 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests.

