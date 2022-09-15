Naseem Shah to auction his six-hitting bat to help flood victims

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah has decided to auction the bat that he used to hit two sixes during the Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Afghanistan and stole away a win for his side. The right-arm pacer said that he is donating the bat to the Shahid Afridi Foundation to help flood victims in the country.

“This bat is very precious for me but [keeping in view] the situation in the wake of floods in Pakistan, I am giving it to Shahid Afridi Foundation because Lala always helps the destitute and deserving people whenever there is a hard time,” Naseem Shah said in his video.

Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.https://t.co/zsMHUIrkof pic.twitter.com/VLoBC5nl8k — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 15, 2022

Pakistan clinched a win by 1 wicket in that match against the Afghan side after Naseem smashed two sixes on the trot in the final over off Farooqi. The Pakistan side needed 11 runs from 6 deliveries with just one wicket in hand when Naseem’s heroics with the bat took them over the line while chasing a target of 130 in 20 overs.

Pakistan’s win against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage also showed the exit gate to India and then the Afghan side. Both sides lost their respective Super 4 matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan later played Sri Lanka in the final where the Babar Azam-led team suffered a defeat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.