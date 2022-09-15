Naseem Shah to auction his six-hitting bat to help flood victims

Naseem Shah hit two sixes on the trot in the final over of the Super 4 match against Afghanistan and stole a win for Pakistan
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah has decided to auction the bat that he used to hit two sixes during the Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Afghanistan and stole away a win for his side. The right-arm pacer said that he is donating the bat to the Shahid Afridi Foundation to help flood victims in the country.
“This bat is very precious for me but [keeping in view] the situation in the wake of floods in Pakistan, I am giving it to Shahid Afridi Foundation because Lala always helps the destitute and deserving people whenever there is a hard time,” Naseem Shah said in his video.
Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.https://t.co/zsMHUIrkof pic.twitter.com/VLoBC5nl8k
— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 15, 2022
Pakistan clinched a win by 1 wicket in that match against the Afghan side after Naseem smashed two sixes on the trot in the final over off Farooqi. The Pakistan side needed 11 runs from 6 deliveries with just one wicket in hand when Naseem’s heroics with the bat took them over the line while chasing a target of 130 in 20 overs.
Pakistan’s win against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage also showed the exit gate to India and then the Afghan side. Both sides lost their respective Super 4 matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan later played Sri Lanka in the final where the Babar Azam-led team suffered a defeat.
