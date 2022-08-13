MS Dhoni won't be allowed to mentor CSK's South Africa T20 League team

The BCCI is unlikely to allow any Indian player, contracted or retired and playing in IPL, to feature in the upcoming T20 leagues in South Africa or UAE. The players will also not be allowed to take up mentorship roles.

The Indian cricket board has always followed the policy of not allowing Indian players, contracted or retired and playing in IPL, to feature in overseas T20 leagues.

There were talks about MS Dhoni mentoring Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited’s South African franchise based out of Johannesburg. However, a BCCI official has made it clear to the Indian Express that he cannot take up such a role while playing in the IPL.

MS Dhoni could be mentor of CSK's Johannesburg franchise in South Africa's T20 league if BCCI gives green signal. (According to InsideSport) — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 10, 2022

“It’s clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI,” the BCCI official was quoted as saying.

The BCCI official was also asked specifically about Dhoni taking up a mentorship role. But the official said that he will have to retire from the IPL first.

“Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first,” he added.

The BCCI has been adamant and stringent with these protocols. In 2019, Dinesh Karthik came under fire when he watched a match from Kolkata Knight Riders’ sister team Trinbago Knight Riders’ dressing room. He had to later issue an unconditional apology subsequently.

All the six teams in South Africa’s T20 league have been acquired by IPL franchises. Cricket South Africa stated that the owners of Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Delhi franchises from the IPL now own the South Africa T20 teams from Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Johannesburg, Paarl, and Pretoria respectively.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have also acquired a team in the International League T20 in UAE.

It will be worthwhile to watch the following these tournaments can generate without Indian players participating.

