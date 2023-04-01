Leading the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2023, MS Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious IPL career by becoming the first CSK batter to slam 200 IPL sixes. The former India skipper achieved this feat in the final over against left-arm pacer Josh Little. Dhoni, who came in at No 8 in the match, remained unbeaten on 14 off 7 deliveries as CSK posted a strong score of 178/7 in 20 overs.

With this feat, Dhoni has now entered the elite list of the most six hitters for a single franchise in the history of the league, joining the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, and Virat Kohli.

Among the active players, Dhoni stands in the second position behind his former India teammate and Royal Challengers Bangalore player, Virat Kohli. Here are the players who have hot 200 or more sixes for one franchise in IPL:

Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 239

AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 238

Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians): 223

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 218

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings): 200

It is pertinent to note that the ongoing 16th edition of the league will provide Dhoni with an opportunity to create many more starry records against his name. While he has already bagged the mark of 200th sixes in IPL, he is just four matches away from becoming the first captain to lead a single franchise in 200 IPL matches and eight runs away from joining the 5000-run club.

CSK’s performance

Chennai Super Kings had a rough season last year, finishing ninth in the points table. In what can be called their worst league showing, CSK played a total of 14 matches, out of which they won only 4 and lost the other 10 matches.

IPL 2023: Swann slams CSK batting order

In the opening match played on Friday, defending champions Gujarat Titans managed to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. But, CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the night after he scored a valiant 92 runs off 50 balls, to take his team’s score to a strong total.

