Graeme Swann has slammed Chennai Super Kings’ batting order as CSK’s batting proved to be the weak link in their opening night five-wicket loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad gave his side a strong start despite wickets falling from the other end as the opener made 92 off just 50 balls. Chennai were 121/4 at the end of the 13th over when Ambati Rayudu departed. While the fans saw it as a perfect opportunity for Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to come out to bat and take control of the innings, CSK decided to send Shivam Dube at No 6.

The move eventually backfired as the all-rounder scored 19 off 18 balls and CSK lost the momentum. Only 57 runs were scored in the last seven overs and Chennai finished on 178/7. Dhoni slammed a six and a four in the last over, making 14 off 7 but it proved to be too late as Gujarat eventually won the match, chasing down the target with four balls to spare.

Expert Swann slammed Dhoni’s decision to bat at No 8 instead of coming in early while analysing the game.

“CSK got their middle-order wrong, it cost them. Dhoni should have come in (in place of Dube),” Swann said on JioCinema.

Dube coming in to bat ahead of Jadeja and Dhoni had also surprised commentators AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Eoin Morgan who were on the air at that time.

IPL 2023: Impact player makes debut in GT vs CSK match

Talking about the loss, Dhoni after the match said: “We all knew there would be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he’s a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it’s important for youngsters to step in.”

CSK’s next match is against Lucknow Super Giants on 3 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

