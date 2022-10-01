Following speculations over Jasprit Bumrah‘s participation in T20 World Cup 2022, Indian cricket board (BCCI) is reportedly planning to send Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik as pace backups to Australia. The duo will be travelling with the Indian squad as net bowlers, reported Sportstar.

The report further stated that India will travel to Perth on 6 October and will train there for a week before travelling to Brisbane for a warm-up game aon October 17.

While several reports cited that a stress fracture is likely to force Bumrah out of the T20 World Cup, Sourav Ganguly clarified on Friday that the 28-year-old pacer isn’t out of the recokning yet.

A BCCI statement on Friday morning confirmed that Bumrah is out of the South Africa series with a back injury but didn’t mention the nature of injury. News agency PTI reported a stress fracture in the lower back adding that National Cricket Academy’s medical staff in Bengaluru will take a final call after examining Bumrah’s medical reports.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA More Details 🔽https://t.co/o1HvH9XqcI — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2022

A Sportstar report added that if Bumrah makes it to the World Cup, it’s not certain if he will last the entire duration of the tournament; forcing BCCI to rethink a contingency plan by adding Siraj and Malik to the squad as net bowlers.

Siraj was also named Bumrah’s replacement for the South Africa T20 series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.