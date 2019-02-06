Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for India during 2019 World Cup, says former pacer Karsan Ghavri
Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni described Mohammed Shami as the 'captain's delight' and said the pacer is now bowling consistently.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Mumbai: Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri believes that speedster Mohammed Shami, who is in peak form, would be a key bowler for the country during the upcoming ODI World Cup, to be hosted by England.
Heaping praise on the Bengal fast bowler, Ghavri, who used to open the bowling with the legendary Kapil Dev, also said that Shami has got a variety of deliveries in his arsenal.
File image of Mohammed Shami. Twitter @BCCI
"(Mohammed) Shami is an improved bowler (now) and is more focused on cricket. After whatever has happened to him in the last two years, he has come back very strongly. He is bowling (at) the best of his career," Ghavri told PTI.
Asked whether Shami is an important contender for the World Cup squad, Ghavri replied: "100 percent".
"He should be in the (Indian) squad for the World Cup because in the English conditions, he will be a key bowler," said Ghavri.
28-year-old Shami became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in ODIs, when he achieved the feat during the first game of the five-match rubber against New Zealand last month.
67-year-old Ghavri advised the Bengal pacer to maintain accuracy, saying it would come handy for the team too.
"He has got variety and can bowl in-swinger and out-swinger. Accuracy is also there. If he develops a good yorker, it will be like an icing on the cake. His line and length is good and can generate a good speed.
"Shami bowls regularly in (range of) 140-145 (kph) and if he keeps the accuracy, it is going to be handy for himself and the Indian team," explained Ghavri, who played 39 Test matches.
Shami has continued to impress during the ODI series in Australia and New Zealand.
Echoing similar views, another former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, described Shami as the "captain's delight" and said the pacer is now bowling consistently.
"Mohammed Shami was always a very talented young pace bowler. Unfortunately, he was always facing either injuries or there were a few domestic problems last year, but he has come out of it and is bowling beautifully.
"He was bowling in patches, but now you can see a lot of consistency in his bowling," said Kulkarni, who played for Mumbai.
"He (Shami) is captain's delight, and with him (in the team) nobody would dare to give a green-top wicket (pitch) to us. We also have a formidable pace attack now," added Kulkarni.
Updated Date:
Feb 06, 2019 21:13:37 IST
