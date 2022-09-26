It’s been more than a day since Deepti Sharma’s dramatic run-out of Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end that broke the internet and left the cricketing community divided over its supposed violation of the ‘Spirit of Cricket’. Such has been the impact of the dismissal that brought England’s chase to an abrupt end in the third and final ODI against India that fans are still arguing over it and posts on the topic are still coming.

Among the many who reacted to the incident was former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Asif, who joined the camp slamming Deepti’s move, a camp that primarily consists former and current English cricketers and fans.

“We can see it clearly there is no intention of bowling the ball, she is looking towards non striker batter to cheat him. This is very unfair & terrible act worst spirit,” Asif tweeted on Sunday, the post getting thousands of retweets and more than eighteen thousand likes.

This is very unfair & terrible act worst spirit 🙏#mankading #mankad #Cheater#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/SQCLYN3P7h — Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif26_) September 24, 2022

The former pacer however, would end up getting a barrage of replies, primarily from Indian users, reminding him of his own involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, an incident that shook the cricketing world which led to him getting slapped with a ban from the sport.

“A cricketer who betrayed his country for some money is talking like a gentleman. Mate are you alright,” wrote @the_cfcblues.

“Fixer talking about spirit …irony died 100 times,” said @b_shorya, with several laughing emojis accompanying the text in the tweet.

Fixer talking about spirit …irony died 100 times 😂😂😂 — शौर्य_b (@b_shorya) September 25, 2022

The spot-fixing scandal would mark the end of Asif’s international cricketing career though the seamer — considered one of the finest fast-bowling talents Pakistan’s ever produced — would later be allowed to play domestic cricket once his ban was lifted.

Besides Asif, then-Pakistan captain Salman Butt and fellow pacer Mohammad Amir were also found guilty in the incident and attracted similar penalties. Like Asif, Butt wouldn’t represent Pakistan again but was allowed to play domestic cricket, while Amir was the only member of the trio to be welcome back into the international fold as he would go on to compete in major tournaments such as the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 ODI World Cup.

