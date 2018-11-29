Mithali Raj threatened to announce retirement if she didn't get to open innings, says coach Ramesh Powar
Ramesh Powar in 10-page tour report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM Saba Karim revealed that Mithali Raj had threatened to pull out of Women's World T20 and announce retirement if she wasn't allowed to open.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
High turnout in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls amid EVM snags perfectly captures paradox of Hindi heartland
-
Farmers plan march in New Delhi: Agricultural policies are not working on ground; existing mechanisms need reform
-
Mizoram Assembly polls: Congress govt faces stiff challenge as issues of prohibition, refugees dominate election
-
Govt releases GDP back series data: Growth rates for majority of previous 10 years of UPA regime lowered
-
Akshay Kumar on 2.0: Shankar is like James Cameron on steroids; everything is larger than life in the film
-
'What did we do in Second World War?': Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson couldn't keep facts straight on visit to Portugal
-
From Manipur's trans community, stories of hope, despair, triumph and rebellion
-
Firstpost Poetry Project: Ankita Shah presents 'A(f)fair Warning' and 'Vulture'
-
राजस्थान में बीजेपी घोषणा पत्र: लाखों नौकरियों के वादे के बाद क्या बेरोजगार अब चिंता छोड़ दें?
-
झारखंड: सूखे की मार से कराह रहे किसानों को स्मार्ट फोन का लॉलीपॉप
-
सिद्धू पाकिस्तान में भी चुनाव लड़कर जीत सकते हैं: इमरान खान
-
Hockey World Cup 2018 : भारत ने साउथ अफ्रीका पर बड़ी जीत से दिखाया दम, टूर्नामेंट में किया शुभारंभ
-
राम मंदिर मुद्दा: क्या सुप्रीम कोर्ट की आलोचना कर इंद्रेश कुमार ने ‘लक्ष्मण रेखा’ लांघ दी है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
In another major twist to the ongoing controversy that has encircled senior India women's team member Mithali Raj and head coach Ramesh Powar with the latter revealing that the player had threatened to pull out of Women's World T20 and call time on her career if she wasn't allowed to open.
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Powar told Raj to stop "blackmailing and pressurising" the coaches and putting her interests ahead of the team's.
Raj was named Player of the Match in consecutive group games against Pakistan and Ireland, before she didn't make it to the playing XI due to a knee niggle for the final group game against Australia and then was left out for the semi-final encounter against England. India eventually lost the game and the decision to drop India's leading run scorer came under severe criticism.
File image of Mithali Raj (L) along side head coach Ramesh Powar. Twitter @BCCIWomen
According to Firstpost's LIVE commentary of the India vs Pakistan fixture of Women's WT20, Raj said, " I enjoy opening the batting. I also like batting in the middle. At the end of the day, I enjoy batting. Chasing puts a little pressure, to keep up the run-rate, but that's is what I enjoy. There's no doubt that we will get to play the semis. But going forward we will need to be at our best as we will play the best teams," during the post-match presentation.
Raj did not bat in India's opening fixture against New Zealand despite Harmapreet Kaur-led side lost five wickets in their innings. Raj opened in the following game against Pakistan.
Powar met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the board's head of cricket operations Saba Karim on Wednesday before e-mailing his final report to the pair.
"I hope Mithali stops blackmailing, pressurising coaches and putting her interest first than the team," Powar said in a 10-page tour report is almost entirely focussed on Mithali.
"Before Pakistan match, video analyst Pushkar Sawant came to my room and said that fielding coach Biju George has conveyed to him that Mithali is upset with batting order and packed her bags with announcement of retirement in the morning," Powar wrote in his report.
"I was saddened by her attitude and it gave me an impression that Mithali Raj comes first and then India. She threw a lot of tantrums and created a lot of chaos," he stated.
Her irresponsible behaviour took my time away as I was supposed to speak with few players regarding preparations of all important semi-final match, which could not happen," he alleged.
"It's not always about individual milestones, it's always about team strategies and executions (team first)."
Earlier on Tuesday Mithali had too written to Johri and Karim accusing the Powar of "humiliating" her, treating her differently and threatening to "destroy" her career.
On Wednesday a report in PTI carried Powar's account which stated that the coach supposed to have admitted the strained relationship with the player.
"Ramesh admitted that his professional relationship with Mithali was strained as he always found her aloof and difficult to handle," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Later Powar tweeted rubbishing the report and denied the contents of the same.
The 40-year-old Powar's interim tenure comes to an end on Friday.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Nov 29, 2018
Also See
Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj meet BCCI officials to discuss controversial selection call made in World T20 semi-final
Ramesh Powar 'was out to destroy and humiliate me': Full text of Mithali Raj’s scathing letter to BCCI
Ramesh Powar admits to strained relationship with 'aloof and difficult to handle' Mithali Raj, claims BCCI official