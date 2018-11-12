Two exquisite boundaries through the cover region from Mithali helps her collect eight runs from the over. They are scoring at a rate of 9.75.

FOUR! A bit short by Sana Mir and Mandhana pulls it over square-leg to grab a boundary

A good over from Sana Mir. She kept it tight mostly except one delivery, which was short and Mandhana pulled it for a four.

FOUR! It was on the middle and leg and Mithali maneuvers it past square leg for a boundary

A decent over for Pakistan as five runs come off it. Mithali started off with a four through mid-wicket and then took a single on the third ball in the same region. Indian need 86 in 84 balls now.

An over full of singles for India as they take five of them to cross 50-run mark. A solid opening partnership here for India. The asking rate is quite lower than the scoring rate, so no need to take risks.

FOUR! Aliya bowls in a bit short and Mithali cuts it late to place it past backward point

FOUR! Consecutive fours here for Mithali. This was on the pads and Mithali pushed it to square-leg with her strong wrists

Not often in cricket do you see a team getting a 10-run head start, as India have in their reply to Pakistan's innings total. But regardless of that, in front of decent local crowd in blazing sunshine, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are making things looks easy. An unbeaten 50 opening partnership to complete the six over powerplay period without playing a shot in anger.

Mithali Raj just went past Meg Lanning's tally of 637 runs to become the fourth highest run-getter in Women's World T20.

Horrible start for Aliya Riaz as she concedes 10 runs in her first over. Mithali slammed two consecutive fours on the second and third delivery before taking a single to long-on. Mandhana also added one with a cut towards point.

Nida Dar returns to bowl a good over. Four runs off it. India need 67 in 66 balls. Mandhana collected a single on first ball through cover followed by a double for Mithali and a wide.

FOUR! That was more like Mandhana. Comes down to slam the bowler over mid-off for a four

OUT! Mandhana falls to Maroof trying to pull her as Omaimah Sohail takes a good running catch at deep square leg.

Seven runs from the over but India lose Mandhana as the solid 63-run opening stand comes to an end. Mandhana added a double and a four before getting out trying to pull Maroof. Jemimah Rodrigues got off the mark with a single on the last ball

Four singles in the over. India need 56 runs in last nine overs.

Six runs from the over. Nida and Maroof have done well to restrict the boundaries and that has led the Indians to rely upon singles and doubles. India need 50 in 48 balls.

Pakistan's bowlers haven't looked threatening, even with their spinners not getting assistance from a Providence surface that they may have hoped would start deteriorating a bit in second innings

The 10 over half-way stage is that the pitch is holding up well and not turning elaborately for the spinners. India's batters despite loosing the wicket of Mandhana have had little to zero demons from pitch or special deliveries to negotiate.

Five runs from the over. Two singles each for Mithali and Rodrigues and wide from Sana Mir. India need 45 in 42 balls.

FOUR! Beautiful shot gets Jemimah a four. Slightly full delivery, Jemimah comes down and lifts it over cover for a beautiful boundary

Good over for India. Four singles and a beautiful boundary through cover for Jemimah. Eight runs off it. India need 37 in 36 balls,

OUT! Nida Dar takes a sharp catch off her own bowling to get rid of Jemimah.

100 up for India! A single for Jemimah followed by a double and single for Mithali after which Jemimah got out, caught and bowled to Nida Dar. Four runs off it.

FIFTY! Mithali comes down the track to score a boundary through mid-wicket and bring up her 16th T20I fifty

Big over for India. 10 runs come from it including a four for Mithali as she brings up her 16th T20I fifty. India need 23 in 24 balls.

Eight runs from the over. Harmanpreet starts off with a single through mid-wicket followed by a single for Mithali to long-off and a double for Harmanpreet. She finishes off with a four.

FOUR! It was short, wide of off and Harmanpreet cuts it past point for a four

OUT! Big wicket for Pakistan as they get rid of Mithali. The veteran wanted to lift over mid-wicket but didn't get the power as Nida Dar took a good catch in the deep.

Seven runs from the over and a wicket as India lose Mithali, who made 56. India need eight runs in last two overs.

Veda Kirshnamurthy finishes off the chase in the 19th over with a four to lead India to a seven-wicket win over their arch-rivals Pakistan.

Mithali Raj is the Player of the Match for her innings of 56

Mithali Raj, Player of the Match: I enjoy opening and batting in the middle. At the end of the day, I enjoy batting. Chasing puts a little pressure, to keep up the run-rate, but that's is what I enjoy. There's no doubt that we will get to play the semis. But going forward we will need to be at our best as we will play the best teams.

This was Pakistan's fifth consecutive defeat in Women's T20Is while India's fifth consecutive victory.

Javeria Khan, Pakistan captain: We've been wokring really hard, the coach has been working hard to empower the players, giving us confidence and we're really glad they're here with us. We were told to play fearless cricket and despite losing wickets, we could still go for our shots and that's how they (Nida and Bismah) played. I'm sure both those girls will inspire the rest of the team to build more partnerships and hopefully get some results. I did have a chat (regarding the penalities). They told me that after warning the players three times, they gave the penalties. It's unprofessionalism on our part because it's not happened the first time that this has happened. It's happened in the Sri Lanka series as well, so we really need to look into it. The way our bowlers bowled, maybe they could have been better. After being penalised by 10 runs, we made them reach the 19th over and if we could have executed our plans better, we could have contained them better. Really happy with the girls and the coaches have said it's not the result that matters its the way we play that's how we inspire young girls. As long as the graph keeps going upwards I am happy, the results will eventually come and that's how we would get them to come forward and play cricket and keep us strong. I would want more girls particpating in sports be it cricket or any other.

Harmanpreet Kaur: In shorter format, it's very important how you bowl and bat in first six overs and I think our bowlers did very well in first six overs. As Mithali is best against spinners we asked her to open the innings. We also wanted Veda Krishnamurthy to spend sometime in the middle. We are on the right track and we need to continue doing the good work.

That's it for tonight from us as India beat their arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. Pakistan scored a solid 134 but Mithali Raj's classy 56 has taken India a step closer to the semi-final spot . We will see you again on Thursday as India take on Ireland. For now, goodnight!

Toss: India wins toss and Harmanpreet Kaur has elected to field first.

OUT! India have an early breakthrough. Fine over from Reddy first up and she has been rewarded. Ayesha was under pressure to get off the mark, pushes for the delivery which was pretty much outside off stump and edges it to first slip. Ayesha Zafar c Veda Krishnamurthy b Arundhati Reddy 0(6)

DROPPED! Smriti Mandhana has fluffed an easy opportunity to send Javeria Khan back to the pavilion. The Pakistan captain didn't time the shot with the ball dipping on the mid on fielder. Mandhana gets low, gets two hands to the ball but isn't able to cling on.

OUT! Bull's eye and Sohail is on her way! Omaima Sohail is definately short of her crease here. Pakistan lose their second wicket courtesy fablous pick up and throw from Jemimah Rodrigues. Just tapped on the offside and set off for a run. Omaima Sohail run out (Rodrigues) 3(6)

OUT! Another mix up. Another run out. Khan this time is on her way. She was more than halfway down the pitch after Mahroof had softly dabbed it to point. Radha Yadav throws the ball and Poonam Yadav whips the bails. Javeria Khan run out (Radha Yadav) 17(15)

FIFTY! Mahroof brings up a valuable half-century. Her first in T20I cricket and a memorable one. Dropped on the offside and runs a quick single.

After multiple warnings to the batters in the middle for running on the danger area of the pitch. The umpires have penalised Pakistan with 5 runs . It won't be taken off Pakistan's total but India will start at 5/0

OUT! Veda takes the catch this time around. Maroof came down the track to a well flighted delivery and was looking to power it over mid-wicket, didn't get it from the middle, giving the fielder a regulation catch. End of an important innings.

FIFTY! Dar skips down the track and slog sweeps Hemalatha for a six. Sweet connection there. Mandhana took the catch in the deep, but couldn't balance herself in the field of play. Comes in contact with the ropes before releasing the ball.

OUT! Straight after the half-century. Dar is one her way. Tame shot to depart. Dar fetched it from outside the off side and flat bat to cover. Harmanpreet doesn't drop this. Nida Dar c Harmanpreet Kaur b Hemalatha 52(35)

OUT! Poonam tosses it wide of off and Riaz, who came down the track, waits and tries to cut it past point, the ball slips in under the bat and Bhatia dislodges the bails quickly. Aliya Riaz st Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 4(3)

OUT! Sana Mir doesn't disturb the scorers. Another stumping, Mir was way down the pitch, missed the leg-break. Couple of bounces before Bhatia could collect. There was no way Mir was coming back from there Sana Mir st Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 0(2)

Preview: After a near perfect beginning, the Indian women's team will be overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in its second Group B encounter of the ICC World T20 on Sunday.

Not considered among the top T20 teams in the world, India produced a power-packed performance, winning the opener against a formidable New Zealand side by 34 runs after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 51-ball 103.

With momentum firmly on India's side, the 'Women In Blue' would like to set the record straight after losing to their arch-rivals in the 2016 edition at home.

However, since that loss in Delhi, India have played Pakistan thrice across two editions of Asia Cup, winning all the battles.

That Pakistan lost by a comprehensive 52-run margin to Australia in their lung opener will also give India an upperhand during Sunday's encounter.

The best aspect about India's performance against 'White Ferns' was young Jemimah Rodrigues's matured effort. With her skipper going for the jugular, 18-year-old Rodrigues just tapped for singles giving the senior player bulk of the strike. Yet, she managed to hit seven boundaries at a strike rate of 130 plus.

So much so that veteran Mithali Raj's services wasn't required during the Indian innings.

The Providence Stadium track proved to be helpful for the slow bowlers with India using as many as four of them in off-spinners Deepti Sharma and Dayalan Hemlatha, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and left-arm orthodox Radha Yadav.

The spinners accounted for eight of the nine New Zealand wickets with lone seamer Arundhati Reddy picking the other scalp.

Against Pakistan, India might be tempted to use a second seamer in either Mansi Joshi or Pooja Vastrakar.

The Pakistan team has some quality players in skipper Javeria Khan, veteran spinner Sana Mir and all-rounder Bismah Maroof. Against Australia, the Pakistan batting simply fell apart chasing a target of 153.

Not a single batter could cross the individual score of 30 with Bismah's 26 being the top scorer. The bowlers were also off the mark during the first eight overs when Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healey took them to the cleaners with a 72-run stand.

Sana's off-day (0/32 in 4 overs) was one of the factors for Pakistan not being able to contain Australia during the initial overs.

Come Sunday, they will have an onerous task at hand against the high on confidence Indian outfit.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Umaima Sohail.

Match starts 8.30 PM IST.