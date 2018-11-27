First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mithali Raj accuses coach Ramesh Powar of bias after exclusion from World T20 semi-final in letter to BCCI

Mithali Raj's coach had said that the batswoman was told that she has been axed from the XI during the morning warm-up session of the semi-final clash.

FirstCricket Staff, November 27, 2018

India batswoman Mithali Raj has written a letter to BCCI expressing her anger over the 'humiliation' she faced moments before she was dropped from the playing XI of the World T20 semi-final against England.

File image of Mithali Raj. PTI

File image of Mithali Raj. PTI

As per an India Today report, in a letter to BCCI, Raj said that Powar humiliated her during the course of the tournament. Raj's
personal coach RSR Murthy was quoted as saying in The Sportstar that she was told during the warm-up session on the morning of the semi-final that she was not going to feature in the playing XI.

Raj wrote in the letter that she has no qualms with the captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She was quoted as saying on India Today, "I would also like to point out that I have nothing against the T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur except for the fact that her call to support the decision of the coach to leave me out of the eleven was baffling and hurtful. I wanted to win the world cup for my country and it hurts me because we lost a golden opportunity."

India lost the semi-final match against England by 8 wickets. Not to forget that Raj had scored two fifties in the tournament, winning player of the match awards for the knocks.

Raj also accused CoA member Diana Edulji of bias.

 

"To put things in perspective, I have always reposed faith in Diana Edulji and have always respected her and her position as a member of the COA, Never did I think she will use her position against me, more after hearing what all I had to go through in the Caribbean as I had spoken to her about it. Her brazen support in the press with regard to the decision of my benching in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup has left me deeply distressed, more because she knows the real facts having spoken to me," Raj wrote in the letter.

“I think too much is being made out of it. The management (captain Harmanpreet Kaur, coach Ramesh Powar, vice captain Smriti Mandhana and selector Sudha Shah) made the decision of not changing a winning combination and that backfired. If India had won the game, I am sure nobody would have questioned their decision,” Edulji, a former India captain, had said earlier.

Raj also wrote that she has felt depressed and deflated for the first time in her career. She wrote, "For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down. I am forced to think if my services to my country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy me and break my confidence."

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2018

Tags : COA, Cricket, Diana Edulji, England, Mithali Raj, Mithali Raj Controversy, Mithali Raj Letter, Ramesh Powar, SportsTracker, Women's World t20, Women's World t20 2018

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all