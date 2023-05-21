Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won their respective matches on Saturday to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Gujarat Titans (GT) were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and are guaranteed the first spot.

CSK are confirmed as the second-placed team despite having the same number of points (17) as LSG because of a superior NRR (net run rate).

One more spot is up for grabs and three more teams including Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals are still in contention.

With two games left in IPL 2023 league phase, we take a look at each team’s chances and what they need to make it to the playoffs.

Points table first:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (13 matches, 14 points, +0.180 NRR)

Remaining matches: vs GT (21 May in Bengaluru)

RCB are currently in the fourth spot and are the favourites to reach the playoffs. They also have a superior NRR over Mumbai Indians (-0.128), the only team which can also reach 16 points. In such a case, a win against Gujarat Titans should be enough if Mumbai Indians lose. If MI also win their last match they will need to significantly improve their NRR. And if the NRR gets better than that of RCB, the Faf du Plessis’ side will know exactly what to do as they play the second game on Sunday.

In case RCB lose to GT, they will hope for Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat Mumbai Indians otherwise it’s elimination for Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians (13 matches, 14 points, -0.128 NRR)

Remaining match: vs SRH (21 May in Mumbai)

Mumbai Indians will get a direct entry if they beat SRH and RCB lose to GT. However, if RCB beat GT then MI will want their NRR to be ahead of RCB’s. For that to happen, MI will need to beat SRH by a margin of 79 runs and hope for RCB to clinch a narrow 1-run win. However, with RCB playing the last game, the Bangalore franchise will have a clear idea of what they need to do to qualify.

Rajasthan Royals (14 matches, 14 points, +0.148 NRR)

RR will only come into contention if both RCB and MI lose their matches and all three teams get stuck on 14 points. NRR will become the deciding factor then. With the worst NRR among the three teams, MI will be knocked out of the race.

For RR to have a better NRR than RCB, GT will have to match certain criteria — if RCB score 180, GT will need to finish the chase in 19.3 overs or before. If RCB give away 180 bowling first, they should be restricted to 174 or less while chasing.

Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are already out of the playoffs race.

