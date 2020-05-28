Mumbai: Discussion on the formation of the ad hoc Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) will be the main point on the agenda when the Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association meets on 1 June.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12.30pm via video conference.
As per the notice, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, there will also be a discussion on the 2020-21 cricket season and the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
However, it is learnt that the main topic would be the discussion on the formation of ad hoc CIC.
A senior MCA official said that the CIC has to have a minimum of three members.
Cricket in Mumbai has come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. Mumbai is one of the most affected cities in India with more than 33,000 positive cases and death toll going past 1000.
Cricket practice has not been allowed to resume in the city as it comes under Red Zone.
Another apex council member said: "Right now, we don't know about the fate of the upcoming cricket season. We will have to wait for orders from the Maharashtra government in this regard."
Updated Date: May 28, 2020 14:34:01 IST
Updated Date:
May 28, 2020 14:34:01 IST
