Suryakumar Yadav was surprised and excited as Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story appreciating his century in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot.

Suryakumar scored a swashbuckling century – 112 off 51 deliveries – and led India to a mammoth 91-run win as the Men-in-Blue clinched the 25th series against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli shared a story of Suryakumar’s image with fire and clap emojis to appreciate his blistering innings.

Suryakumar was awe struck with Kohli’s story. “Oh baba baba! Kisne daala hai ye story! (Oh, who amazing person has shared this story!) Bhau, maza aa gaya (This is amazing!),” Suryakumar said in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

He replied to Kohli’s story, “Bhau, boht saara pyaar (Brother, too much love for you). See you soon.”

Watch BCCI video:

Raw emotions 🎦 A Suryakumar fandom frenzy 👏🏻 A special reply to an Instagram story 😉 Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot 🤗#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wYuRKMNv1L — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2023



Suryakumar Yadav broke several records with his third T20I century as he became the first non-opening batter to score three centuries in T20Is.

The BCCI video also showed frenzy amongst the Rajkot fans for Suryakumar as they cheered on their highest pitch possible when the team was leaving the stadium in their bus. The batter also waved his hand towards them to express gratitude.

Suryakumar Yadav: Long wait makes me hungrier now

“Thank you everyone for all your love and wishes,” SKY signed off the video.

