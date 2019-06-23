Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
Live Updates

Match Highlights, West Indies vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kiwis win by 5 runs despite Carlos Brathwaite blitz

Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2019 02:33 IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Match Ended

New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs

New Zealand
291/8 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.82)
West Indies
286/10 OV : (49.0) RR.(5.84)
Match Ended:

New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs

Man Of the Match:

This over 49.0

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0(W)

batsman

Oshane Thomas

  • 0 (4)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Trent Boult

  • 30 (10)
  • M X 1
  • W X 4

Matt Henry

  • 76 (9)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

41 ( 4.0 ) R/R: 10.25

Oshane Thomas 0(4)

Carlos Brathwaite 41(20)

286/10 (49 over)

Carlos Brathwaite 101 (82) SR: S.R (123.17)

c Trent Boult b Jimmy Neesham

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 29 Match Result

Highlights

02:33 (IST)

What a game we had tonight. In fact , both the matches tonight were a thriller. India survived a scare against Afghanistan while Windies faltered after putting one leg past the finishing line. The game looked done and dusted a long back only for Carlos Brathwaite to revive the hopes for West Indies with an amazing ton. He would be gutted that he could not take his team past the finishing line. But that's cricket for you. It's all part of the game.

We are done for tonight! See you tomorrow for Pakistan vs South Africa match. Good night! 

02:28 (IST)

Kane Williamson:(On Boult) He has got very good hands. We put a few down in the field today but then it made for a fantastic finish. A bit too close for comfort. I thought the guys did an outstanding job in the roles they were given. You bring guys back to try and pick up wickets when required. Some of the striking from the West Indians is unrivaled so it really does put you under pressure. A brilliant game but a lot learning for us before the next game.

02:28 (IST)

West Indies captain Jason Holder:

Tough game at the very end, but I’m proud of the guys, especially Carlos Brathwaite, well supported by guys like Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Gayle who had great knocks.

If you look at the entire game, you can probably pin point some area where we failed. But having said that, I think we came back well. Credit to the guys for the way they fought, I don’t think you can fault the efforts.

We lost wickets at crucial stages, I feel like mabye Hetmyer got out at the wrong time. 

We have to win all three matches. We still have a lot to play for, we will play for pride and we’ll try to finish the tournament on a high note.

02:20 (IST)

Kane Williamson: The Windies side is incredibly dangerous. The power that they have down the order that we saw today also.  Not the best of starts, they got the ball to swing which made life incredidebly difficulat. They bowled in the right areas for a lengthy amount of time, the ball did a bit, we did well to put on partnerships which helped us post a decent total on the board. It didn't do anything like that in the second innings though, but a great game of cricket. We have been to different venues and it's been different conditions, got plenty of swing in Cardiff (in our first game) and a variety in other places including some rain. We have been able to adjust according to the conditions. I wanted to be clear in my mind, wanted to play according to the merit of the ball, make the best possible decisions and play according to the situation of the game.

02:19 (IST)

Smallest victories for New Zealand by runs in ICC ODI WCs:

3 v Zimbabwe, Hyderabad, 1987

5 v West Indies, Manchester, 2019*

11 v England, Ahmedabad, 1996

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
02:19 (IST)
02:19 (IST)

That gripping finish was a wonderful moment of triumph and disaster. 

If it was a meter further and that was 6, West Indies had won. But it wasn't.

This is what cricket can do. Hours of build up. Plenty of mistakes by both sides, plenty of quality plays, but it all came down to that one meter.

What a game.

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
02:19 (IST)
02:18 (IST)

Kane Williamson is the Man of the Match for his knock of 148

02:17 (IST)

New Zealand v West Indies:

Last four ODI WC matches: NZ, NZ, NZ, NZ

Last five ODIs: NZ, NZ, NZ, NZ, NZ

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
02:17 (IST)
02:16 (IST)

Centuries batting at No.6 or lower in an ODI WC match while chasing:

Kevin O’Brien v England, Bangalore, 2011

Jos Buttler v Pakistan, Nottingham, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite v New Zealand, Manchester, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
02:16 (IST)
02:13 (IST)

After 49 overs,West Indies 286/10 ( Oshane Thomas 0 , )

OUT!  Brathwaite c Boult b Neesham 101(82) 

New Zealand beat West Indies by five runs. 

It's over. Windies' heart has been broken. That pulled shot looked like it was traveling over the fence only for Boult to take an amazing catch just ahead of the fence. The big boundary helped the Kiwis.

02:09 (IST)

HUNDRED! The big man from Barbados Carlos Brathwaite completes his century. His first international ton. Six more needed in eight balls. 

02:07 (IST)

After 48 overs,West Indies 284/9 ( Carlos Brathwaite 99 , Oshane Thomas 0)

That over costed New Zealand 25 runs and the equation is now down to eight in 12 balls. Brathwaite ruled the roost in the over as he smashed Henry all over the park for three sixes and a four. 

02:05 (IST)

FOUR! There was some hope there for a while but it frittered away quickly as the top-edge off Brathwaite's bat flew over the keeper. Nine more needed. 

02:03 (IST)

SIX! Unbelievable. A full-toss from Henry and Brathwaite dispatches it over deep extra cover. 13 more needed.

02:02 (IST)

SIX! Another maximum for Brathwaite. 19 more needed. He threw the bat on the low full-toss and sliced it over third man 

02:01 (IST)

SIX! What strength from Brathwaite. The length was there to be hit and Brathwaite pulled the shot over longon. A proper slap.

01:59 (IST)

After 47 overs,West Indies 259/9 ( Carlos Brathwaite 74 , Oshane Thomas 0)

The equation is now down to 33 in last three overs and it's largely because of Brathwaite as he continues fighting. Added a six in the over as he smoked the ball, which was in the slot, over longoff. Ferguson finishes his spell with figures of 10-0-59-3. 

01:55 (IST)

SIX! What a strike from Brathwaite. 34 required from 21. Powerful swing of the bat to deposit the ball into the stands past longoff. 

01:55 (IST)

After 46 overs,West Indies 252/9 ( Carlos Brathwaite 67 , Oshane Thomas 0)

After the loss of Cottrell and few quiet overs, Brathwaite decided to play his shots in search of runs. Drilled the first ball down the ground for a four. Got a double through midwicket. And a single. Excellent spell of Boult comes to an end with match figures of 10-1-30-4. 40 more needed.

01:51 (IST)

FOUR! It was pitched on length from Boult and Brathwaite drilled it down the ground with midoff fielder looking helpless 

01:50 (IST)

After 45 overs,West Indies 245/9 ( Carlos Brathwaite 60 , )

Ferguson has done the job here. He has dismissed Cottrell to break the frustrating partnership. The raw pace got past the defense of Cottrell to crash into the stumps. 47 more needed. 

01:48 (IST)

OUT! Cottrell b Ferguson 15(26)

The pace of Ferguson was too hot to handle for Cottrell. He wanted to defend the last ball of the over but the pace beat his defense to clatter into the stumps. 

01:45 (IST)

After 44 overs,West Indies 244/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 59 , Sheldon Cottrell 15)

Boult has been called into the attack to affect a dismissal. Brathwaite took a single on first ball and left Cottrell to face the next five deliveries but he did well. Leaping with the every ball to bunt it down on the ground to avoid any risks, playing close to the body. 48 more needed. 

01:42 (IST)

After 43 overs,West Indies 243/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 58 , Sheldon Cottrell 15)

Windies need less than fifty now to win. Williamson needs to bring in his best bowlers now to shut the match or will have to pay later. Cottrell did excellently well to negotiate the Neesham over, finding two boundaries as well. Eight off the over. 49 more needed. 

01:40 (IST)

FOUR! Outside edge runs past the keeper. Neesham went outside off with Cottrell flirting with it and edging it past the keeper

01:39 (IST)

FOUR! A boundary for Cottrell. These are valuable runs for Windies. Short delivery on the leg side from Neesham and Cottrell played the flick fine

01:37 (IST)

After 42 overs,West Indies 235/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 58 , Sheldon Cottrell 7)

Brathwaite adds a four with a cut past the short third man fielder with Santner bowling wide and short. Threw his bat on another delivery as the thick edge fell just ahead of the short third man fielder. Eight off the over. 57 more needed. 

01:33 (IST)

FOUR! Very well played. Outside off delivery from Santner and Brathwaite sits back to cut it late past the short third man fielder

01:32 (IST)

After 41 overs,West Indies 227/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 51 , Sheldon Cottrell 6)

Brathwaite, who has been the hero of this rearguard resistance, completes his fifty in 52 balls. His second in ODIs. Six off the over. 65 more needed in nine overs. 

01:31 (IST)

FIFTY! Brathwaite completes his half-century with a double. His second ODI fifty. He has kept Windies in hunt so far.

01:27 (IST)

After 40 overs,West Indies 222/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 47 , Sheldon Cottrell 5)

Four off the over from Santner and we are now into the final powerplay. Windies need 70 in the last 10 overs to win. 

01:24 (IST)

After 39 overs,West Indies 218/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 46 , Sheldon Cottrell 2)

And Henry has responded with a wicket, breaking the resistance of Roach and Brathwaite. Roach was looking to play the cut shot but got beaten by pace as he edged his shot to the keeper. Sheldon Cottrell is the new batsman. Four on the last ball for Brathwaite as the outside edge ran past the keeper. 74 in 66 needed.

01:22 (IST)

FOUR! Henry squared up Brathwaite but the outside edge ran past the keeper to the fence

01:19 (IST)

OUT! Roach c Latham b Matt Henry 14(31) 

The stubborn partnership has been broken as Henry takes his first wicket. Roach was looking to flirt with the outside off short ball and edged it to the keeper trying to play the cut shot. 

01:18 (IST)

After 38 overs,West Indies 211/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 41 , Kemar Roach 14)

And now Santner has been called back into attack. Got the ball to grip and turn which means there is some help in the pitch for spinners. One from the over and Windies need 81 in 72. 

01:16 (IST)

After 37 overs,West Indies 209/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 40 , Kemar Roach 13)

Henry back into attack. The pacer have had an expensive night but New Zealand will be hoping for a breakthrough from him now. Just one from this over which included a sharp shooter which Roach tapped down in time to avoid any injury. 83 in 78 needed. 

01:11 (IST)

The West Indian bowlers are teaching a lesson to the West Indian batsmen. Brathwaite and Roach are playing sensible cricket, rotating the strike and hitting the bad balls. 

If they had a couple more wickets in hand, they would even be favorites. But they're being asked to do this for too long, and it's the job that the batsmen should be doing, exactly how the batsmen should have been doing it. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
01:11 (IST)
01:11 (IST)

After 36 overs,West Indies 208/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 39 , Kemar Roach 13)

Ferguson continues. Two from the over. Roach did excellently well to avert danger on the last ball by blocking the yorker. 84 in 84 needed. 

01:08 (IST)

After 35 overs,West Indies 206/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 38 , Kemar Roach 12)

Poor over from CDG. Strayed onto the leg side twice and it was duly helped on its way to fine leg fence by Brathwaite for two boundaries. 10 off the over. Windies need 86 in 90 balls.

01:07 (IST)

FOUR! Another flick to fine leg fetches Brathwaite a boundary. This was going down the leg before Brathwaite made the connect 

01:05 (IST)

FOUR! Poor delivery. Onto the pads by CDG off length and Brathwaite flicked it to the fine leg fence. 200 up for Windies.

01:04 (IST)

After 34 overs,West Indies 196/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 29 , Kemar Roach 11)

There was a run out opportunity as Roach tried to return after running halfway down the track but Williamson could not find the direct hit at bowler's end. Eight off the including five wides as a shooter went above the keeper to the fence. 96 more needed.

01:00 (IST)

After 33 overs,West Indies 188/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 27 , Kemar Roach 10)

We are back after the drinks break and CDG has been given the bowling duties. Just three from the over including a leg bye. 104 more needed. 

00:58 (IST)

Most wickets for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cups:

36 - Jacob Oram, Daniel Vettori
33 - Tim Southee
32 - Chris Harris
30 - Shane Bond, Trent Boult*
22 - Sir Richard Hadlee 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:58 (IST)
00:54 (IST)

After 32 overs,West Indies 185/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 25 , Kemar Roach 10)

Santner has been taken to the cleaners tonight and this over was no different. 15 came from it as Brathwaite smoked a big one over long on and Roach slammed a maximum over longoff. Time for drinks break.

00:53 (IST)

SIX! This time from Roach's blade. Another tossed delivery by Santner, outside off as Roach reaches it for a shot over longoff

00:52 (IST)

SIX! This was huge. Tossed up delivery from Santner is belted down the ground over longon by Brathwaite

00:51 (IST)

After 31 overs,West Indies 170/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 17 , Kemar Roach 3)

Unlike Brathwaite, Roach is looking to play his shots. Makes some room to upper-cut the short delivery from Boult on off for a single. Brathwaite also adds one more in the over. 122 more needed.

00:47 (IST)

After 30 overs,West Indies 168/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 16 , Kemar Roach 2)

Roach collects a single with a push to the longon. He was also beaten as he tried going for a cut. One from the over. 124 more needed.

00:44 (IST)

After 29 overs,West Indies 167/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 16 , Kemar Roach 1)

Another excellent over for Boult. Just two from it. Run rate is not an issue for Windies but wickets are and caution seems to be the way forward. 125 more needed. 

West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: New Zealand beat West Indies by five runs. It's over. Windies' heart has been broken. That pulled shot from Brathwaite looked like it was traveling over the fence only for Boult to take an amazing catch just ahead of the fence. The big boundary helped the Kiwis.

Preview: West Indies have won just one out of five matches, losing three games in the process. Jason Holder and Co are in a spot of bother after starting the tournament on a strong note, beating Pakistan by eight wickets.

Holder's side face tough task against New Zealand, who won four out of their five matches with one game resulting in a washout. A win against West Indies will more or less guarantee their spot in the semi-finals.

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has warned his side the time for excuses is over after defeat to Bangladesh.

Former Barbados player Estwick stressed the importance of the two-time world champions sticking together in the face of adversity.

"We can stand here, saying 'if this' and 'if that' – we didn't play well, we've lost the cricket game and that's that," he said.

"We've got to come back stronger. We've still got four games left in the tournament and we can't point fingers or apportion blame to anyone.

"We have to stick together, that's how good teams pull through. We've got to stop looking for excuses and start finding solutions."

Full team squads:

West IndiesChris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell.

New Zealand:  Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019

