Live Updates
Match Highlights, West Indies vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kiwis win by 5 runs despite Carlos Brathwaite blitz
Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2019 02:33 IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match Ended
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs
This over 49.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 0 (4)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 30 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 4
- 76 (9)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
41 ( 4.0 ) R/R: 10.25
Oshane Thomas 0(4)
Carlos Brathwaite 41(20)
|
286/10 (49 over)
Carlos Brathwaite 101 (82) SR: S.R (123.17)
c Trent Boult b Jimmy Neesham
Highlights
-
02:18 (IST)
Kane Williamson is the Man of the Match for his knock of 148
-
02:13 (IST)
After 49 overs,West Indies 286/10 ( Oshane Thomas 0 , )
OUT! Brathwaite c Boult b Neesham 101(82)
New Zealand beat West Indies by five runs.
It's over. Windies' heart has been broken. That pulled shot looked like it was traveling over the fence only for Boult to take an amazing catch just ahead of the fence. The big boundary helped the Kiwis.
-
02:09 (IST)
HUNDRED! The big man from Barbados Carlos Brathwaite completes his century. His first international ton. Six more needed in eight balls.
-
01:48 (IST)
OUT! Cottrell b Ferguson 15(26)
The pace of Ferguson was too hot to handle for Cottrell. He wanted to defend the last ball of the over but the pace beat his defense to clatter into the stumps.
-
01:31 (IST)
FIFTY! Brathwaite completes his half-century with a double. His second ODI fifty. He has kept Windies in hunt so far.
-
01:19 (IST)
OUT! Roach c Latham b Matt Henry 14(31)
The stubborn partnership has been broken as Henry takes his first wicket. Roach was looking to flirt with the outside off short ball and edged it to the keeper trying to play the cut shot.
-
00:34 (IST)
OUT! Lewis c Neesham b Boult 0(3)
Lewis was never in the shape to bat after he pulled his hamstring in the first innings. Still came out to help his team, however, this pull shot was poor. In the air and straight to Neesham at square leg.
-
00:30 (IST)
OUT! Nurse c Latham b Boult 1(8)
Nurse went for a pull shot on sighting a short ball from Boult on leg but messed it up as he gloved the catch to Latham who took an excellent diving catch.
-
00:19 (IST)
OUT! Gayle c Boult b de Grandhomme 87(84)
Gayle is a goner! His love for expansive shots led to his fall. Went to charge the length delivery from CDG but failed to get the distance behind it as Boult took a catch at longon.
-
00:11 (IST)
OUT! Holder c Latham b Ferguson 0(1)
Two in two for Ferguson! The pacer has pulled things back for Kiwis. Holder out for golden duck. Went for an expansive drive to the ball that pitched outside off and edged it to the keeper.
-
00:09 (IST)
OUT! Hetmyer b Ferguson 54(45)
Ferguson strikes to break the partnership. The slower delivery worked for the pacer as Hetmyer failed to read the bounce of the ball. Missed the ball which crashed into the stumps.
-
23:36 (IST)
FIFTY! Half-century for Chris Gayle in 51 balls. He reaches to the landmark with a four through square on off
-
22:55 (IST)
OUT! Pooran c Latham b Boult 1(7)
Short ball does the job for Boult. He surprised Pooran with the ball who was in no position to play the shot and the top-edge ballooned for Latham to take an easy catch.
-
22:38 (IST)
OUT! Shai Hope b Boult 1(3)
Hope chops his shot onto his own stumps. Windies lose the first wicket. It was a fuller length ball outside off and Hope went for a drive away from the body as he inside-edged the shot onto the timber.
-
21:57 (IST)
OUT! Neesham c Cottrell b Brathwaite 28(23)
After 50 overs,New Zealand 291/8 ( Matt Henry 0 , )
Windies need 292 to win. Brathwaite takes the wicket of Neesham on the final ball. Two wickets in the final over to restrict New Zealand to 291/8.
-
21:56 (IST)
OUT! Santner c Cottrell b Brathwaite 10(5)
Santner was looking to go big down the ground but the the catch has been taken by Cottrell at long off. Clever change of pace by Brathwaite as Santner toe-ended his shot in the air for Cottrell to take the catch.
-
21:51 (IST)
OUT! Grandhomme run out (Cottrell) 16(6)
This has been Cottrell's day. What a brilliant piece of fielding off his own bowling. Neesham's shot rolled back to the bowler who picked it, turned around and threw down to the stumps to catch CDG out of the crease.
-
21:37 (IST)
OUT! Williamson c Shai Hope b Cottrell 148(154)
Williamson was looking to swipe the fuller delivery to deep mid-wicket fence but the top-edge ballooned over the keeper as Hope took a good catch running back. Fourth wicket for Cottrell. A brilliant innings comes to an end.
-
21:13 (IST)
OUT! Latham c and b Cottrell 12(16)
A simple catch for Cottrell off his own bowling. Latham went for a pull shot on the short ball but top-edged his shot back to the bowler. Cottrell's day keeps getting better.
-
20:53 (IST)
CENTURY! Skipper Williamson reaches to the three-figure mark with a boundary off Roach, in 124 deliveries. Well played, Captain Kane!
-
20:37 (IST)
OUT! Ross Taylor c Holder b Gayle 69(95)
Pratnership broken. Gayle does the job for Windies. Holder who took the catch at midoff is charged up. Taylor came out against the fuller delivery to place it over the fielder but flat-batted it to Holder inside the circle.
-
19:53 (IST)
FIFTY! FOUR! Glorious cover drive from Taylor to reach to his half-century. Fifties in the same over for both batsmen
-
19:52 (IST)
FIFTY! Williamson reaches to his half-century with a single in 75 balls. Third fifty-plus score in the tournament
-
19:35 (IST)
FOUR! Short and wide delivery from Thomas and Taylor was not going to miss out on the opportunity as he thrashed that on off
-
18:08 (IST)
OUT! Munro b Cottrell 0(1)
Another yorker another inswinging delivery. It swung late and Munro had no clue as to how to face the delivery and lost his stumps in the process. Take a salute, Cottrell.
-
18:03 (IST)
WICKET! Guptill lbw b Cottrell 0(1)
What a start for Windies. Cottrell bowls a vicious inswinging yorker on the first ball which raps Guptill on the pads. Not out given by the umpire but Windies take a review and what a review it was. Three reds and Guptill has to walk back to hut.
-
17:40 (IST)
Pitch report: "I think this is going to be the best pitch so far in this tournament. It's a belter. Expect a high-scoring game," says Brendon McCullum
-
17:38 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
-
17:36 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell
-
17:33 (IST)
TOSS NEWS: Jason Holder wins the toss and West Indies opt to field first against New Zealand
What a game we had tonight. In fact , both the matches tonight were a thriller. India survived a scare against Afghanistan while Windies faltered after putting one leg past the finishing line. The game looked done and dusted a long back only for Carlos Brathwaite to revive the hopes for West Indies with an amazing ton. He would be gutted that he could not take his team past the finishing line. But that's cricket for you. It's all part of the game.
We are done for tonight! See you tomorrow for Pakistan vs South Africa match. Good night!
Kane Williamson:(On Boult) He has got very good hands. We put a few down in the field today but then it made for a fantastic finish. A bit too close for comfort. I thought the guys did an outstanding job in the roles they were given. You bring guys back to try and pick up wickets when required. Some of the striking from the West Indians is unrivaled so it really does put you under pressure. A brilliant game but a lot learning for us before the next game.
West Indies captain Jason Holder:
Tough game at the very end, but I’m proud of the guys, especially Carlos Brathwaite, well supported by guys like Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Gayle who had great knocks.
If you look at the entire game, you can probably pin point some area where we failed. But having said that, I think we came back well. Credit to the guys for the way they fought, I don’t think you can fault the efforts.
We lost wickets at crucial stages, I feel like mabye Hetmyer got out at the wrong time.
We have to win all three matches. We still have a lot to play for, we will play for pride and we’ll try to finish the tournament on a high note.
Kane Williamson: The Windies side is incredibly dangerous. The power that they have down the order that we saw today also. Not the best of starts, they got the ball to swing which made life incredidebly difficulat. They bowled in the right areas for a lengthy amount of time, the ball did a bit, we did well to put on partnerships which helped us post a decent total on the board. It didn't do anything like that in the second innings though, but a great game of cricket. We have been to different venues and it's been different conditions, got plenty of swing in Cardiff (in our first game) and a variety in other places including some rain. We have been able to adjust according to the conditions. I wanted to be clear in my mind, wanted to play according to the merit of the ball, make the best possible decisions and play according to the situation of the game.
That gripping finish was a wonderful moment of triumph and disaster.
If it was a meter further and that was 6, West Indies had won. But it wasn't.
This is what cricket can do. Hours of build up. Plenty of mistakes by both sides, plenty of quality plays, but it all came down to that one meter.
What a game.
HUNDRED! The big man from Barbados Carlos Brathwaite completes his century. His first international ton. Six more needed in eight balls.
After 48 overs,West Indies 284/9 ( Carlos Brathwaite 99 , Oshane Thomas 0)
That over costed New Zealand 25 runs and the equation is now down to eight in 12 balls. Brathwaite ruled the roost in the over as he smashed Henry all over the park for three sixes and a four.
FOUR! There was some hope there for a while but it frittered away quickly as the top-edge off Brathwaite's bat flew over the keeper. Nine more needed.
SIX! Unbelievable. A full-toss from Henry and Brathwaite dispatches it over deep extra cover. 13 more needed.
SIX! Another maximum for Brathwaite. 19 more needed. He threw the bat on the low full-toss and sliced it over third man
SIX! What strength from Brathwaite. The length was there to be hit and Brathwaite pulled the shot over longon. A proper slap.
After 47 overs,West Indies 259/9 ( Carlos Brathwaite 74 , Oshane Thomas 0)
The equation is now down to 33 in last three overs and it's largely because of Brathwaite as he continues fighting. Added a six in the over as he smoked the ball, which was in the slot, over longoff. Ferguson finishes his spell with figures of 10-0-59-3.
SIX! What a strike from Brathwaite. 34 required from 21. Powerful swing of the bat to deposit the ball into the stands past longoff.
After 46 overs,West Indies 252/9 ( Carlos Brathwaite 67 , Oshane Thomas 0)
After the loss of Cottrell and few quiet overs, Brathwaite decided to play his shots in search of runs. Drilled the first ball down the ground for a four. Got a double through midwicket. And a single. Excellent spell of Boult comes to an end with match figures of 10-1-30-4. 40 more needed.
FOUR! It was pitched on length from Boult and Brathwaite drilled it down the ground with midoff fielder looking helpless
After 45 overs,West Indies 245/9 ( Carlos Brathwaite 60 , )
Ferguson has done the job here. He has dismissed Cottrell to break the frustrating partnership. The raw pace got past the defense of Cottrell to crash into the stumps. 47 more needed.
OUT! Cottrell b Ferguson 15(26)
The pace of Ferguson was too hot to handle for Cottrell. He wanted to defend the last ball of the over but the pace beat his defense to clatter into the stumps.
After 44 overs,West Indies 244/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 59 , Sheldon Cottrell 15)
Boult has been called into the attack to affect a dismissal. Brathwaite took a single on first ball and left Cottrell to face the next five deliveries but he did well. Leaping with the every ball to bunt it down on the ground to avoid any risks, playing close to the body. 48 more needed.
After 43 overs,West Indies 243/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 58 , Sheldon Cottrell 15)
Windies need less than fifty now to win. Williamson needs to bring in his best bowlers now to shut the match or will have to pay later. Cottrell did excellently well to negotiate the Neesham over, finding two boundaries as well. Eight off the over. 49 more needed.
FOUR! Outside edge runs past the keeper. Neesham went outside off with Cottrell flirting with it and edging it past the keeper
FOUR! A boundary for Cottrell. These are valuable runs for Windies. Short delivery on the leg side from Neesham and Cottrell played the flick fine
After 42 overs,West Indies 235/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 58 , Sheldon Cottrell 7)
Brathwaite adds a four with a cut past the short third man fielder with Santner bowling wide and short. Threw his bat on another delivery as the thick edge fell just ahead of the short third man fielder. Eight off the over. 57 more needed.
FOUR! Very well played. Outside off delivery from Santner and Brathwaite sits back to cut it late past the short third man fielder
After 41 overs,West Indies 227/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 51 , Sheldon Cottrell 6)
Brathwaite, who has been the hero of this rearguard resistance, completes his fifty in 52 balls. His second in ODIs. Six off the over. 65 more needed in nine overs.
FIFTY! Brathwaite completes his half-century with a double. His second ODI fifty. He has kept Windies in hunt so far.
After 40 overs,West Indies 222/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 47 , Sheldon Cottrell 5)
Four off the over from Santner and we are now into the final powerplay. Windies need 70 in the last 10 overs to win.
After 39 overs,West Indies 218/8 ( Carlos Brathwaite 46 , Sheldon Cottrell 2)
And Henry has responded with a wicket, breaking the resistance of Roach and Brathwaite. Roach was looking to play the cut shot but got beaten by pace as he edged his shot to the keeper. Sheldon Cottrell is the new batsman. Four on the last ball for Brathwaite as the outside edge ran past the keeper. 74 in 66 needed.
OUT! Roach c Latham b Matt Henry 14(31)
The stubborn partnership has been broken as Henry takes his first wicket. Roach was looking to flirt with the outside off short ball and edged it to the keeper trying to play the cut shot.
After 38 overs,West Indies 211/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 41 , Kemar Roach 14)
And now Santner has been called back into attack. Got the ball to grip and turn which means there is some help in the pitch for spinners. One from the over and Windies need 81 in 72.
After 37 overs,West Indies 209/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 40 , Kemar Roach 13)
Henry back into attack. The pacer have had an expensive night but New Zealand will be hoping for a breakthrough from him now. Just one from this over which included a sharp shooter which Roach tapped down in time to avoid any injury. 83 in 78 needed.
The West Indian bowlers are teaching a lesson to the West Indian batsmen. Brathwaite and Roach are playing sensible cricket, rotating the strike and hitting the bad balls.
If they had a couple more wickets in hand, they would even be favorites. But they're being asked to do this for too long, and it's the job that the batsmen should be doing, exactly how the batsmen should have been doing it.
After 36 overs,West Indies 208/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 39 , Kemar Roach 13)
Ferguson continues. Two from the over. Roach did excellently well to avert danger on the last ball by blocking the yorker. 84 in 84 needed.
After 35 overs,West Indies 206/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 38 , Kemar Roach 12)
Poor over from CDG. Strayed onto the leg side twice and it was duly helped on its way to fine leg fence by Brathwaite for two boundaries. 10 off the over. Windies need 86 in 90 balls.
FOUR! Another flick to fine leg fetches Brathwaite a boundary. This was going down the leg before Brathwaite made the connect
FOUR! Poor delivery. Onto the pads by CDG off length and Brathwaite flicked it to the fine leg fence. 200 up for Windies.
After 34 overs,West Indies 196/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 29 , Kemar Roach 11)
There was a run out opportunity as Roach tried to return after running halfway down the track but Williamson could not find the direct hit at bowler's end. Eight off the including five wides as a shooter went above the keeper to the fence. 96 more needed.
After 33 overs,West Indies 188/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 27 , Kemar Roach 10)
We are back after the drinks break and CDG has been given the bowling duties. Just three from the over including a leg bye. 104 more needed.
After 32 overs,West Indies 185/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 25 , Kemar Roach 10)
Santner has been taken to the cleaners tonight and this over was no different. 15 came from it as Brathwaite smoked a big one over long on and Roach slammed a maximum over longoff. Time for drinks break.
SIX! This time from Roach's blade. Another tossed delivery by Santner, outside off as Roach reaches it for a shot over longoff
SIX! This was huge. Tossed up delivery from Santner is belted down the ground over longon by Brathwaite
After 31 overs,West Indies 170/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 17 , Kemar Roach 3)
Unlike Brathwaite, Roach is looking to play his shots. Makes some room to upper-cut the short delivery from Boult on off for a single. Brathwaite also adds one more in the over. 122 more needed.
After 30 overs,West Indies 168/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 16 , Kemar Roach 2)
Roach collects a single with a push to the longon. He was also beaten as he tried going for a cut. One from the over. 124 more needed.
Preview: West Indies have won just one out of five matches, losing three games in the process. Jason Holder and Co are in a spot of bother after starting the tournament on a strong note, beating Pakistan by eight wickets.
Holder's side face tough task against New Zealand, who won four out of their five matches with one game resulting in a washout. A win against West Indies will more or less guarantee their spot in the semi-finals.
West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has warned his side the time for excuses is over after defeat to Bangladesh.
Former Barbados player Estwick stressed the importance of the two-time world champions sticking together in the face of adversity.
"We can stand here, saying 'if this' and 'if that' – we didn't play well, we've lost the cricket game and that's that," he said.
"We've got to come back stronger. We've still got four games left in the tournament and we can't point fingers or apportion blame to anyone.
"We have to stick together, that's how good teams pull through. We've got to stop looking for excuses and start finding solutions."
Full team squads:
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
