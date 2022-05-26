LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator: KL Rahul blames Lucknow's poor fielding for defeat

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul blamed his team's poor fielding for their defeat in the IPL 2022 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night. Despite top guns failing, RCB managed to score a mammoth 207/4 with Rajat Patidar making a blistering 112 not out off 54.

Patidar was dropped twice en route to his maiden IPL ton while Dinesh Karthik, who slammed 37 not out off 23 balls, was put down by captain Rahul.

"I think it's quite obvious; the reasons why we didn't win. We let ourselves down in the field. Dropping easy catches never helps. The difference was obviously Patidar playing such a knock. When someone in the top three scores a hundred, more often the team wins," Rahul said after the match.

He further added: "They fielded really well and we were poor."

Looking back on LSG's campaign in their first season, Rahul said his team will take a lot of positives from IPL 2022.

"We'll take back a lot of positives. It's a new franchise. We've made a lot of mistakes, every team does that. Have to try and come back stronger. It's a young team. They'll learn from their mistakes, go back home and try and be better players."

The LSG skipper also praised pacer Mohsin Khan, who was the most economical bowler for LSG on the night as he returned figures of 1/25 from four overs.

"Mohsin showed everybody how good he is and what skill he possesses. As he grows with confidence, he'll be able to clock speeds that are much higher. He will learn and develop a few more skills hopefully by next season."

Meanwhile, RCB captain Faf du Plessis was full of praise for young Patidar.

"I am over the moon. For a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL," Du Plessis said.

Patidar's match-winning innings comprised 12 fours and seven sixes. And du Plessis praised his shot-making ability.

"He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition," said the RCB captain.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.