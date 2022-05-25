IPL 2022: LSG guilty of giving RCB batters one lifeline too many in Eliminator

Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik were at their absolute best on Wednesday, the former bringing up his maiden T20 ton and producing one of the best knocks in the history of the IPL while the latter yet again tearing bowlers apart in the death overs.

Together, they helped add 84 runs in the last five overs of the innings as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a commanding 207/4 on the board after being invited to bat by the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Besides Patidar and DK's fireworks, the LSG fielders too were guilty of making far too many mistakes on the field, with both aforementioned batters beneficiaries of dropped chances. 'Catches win matches', or so the saying goes, and Lucknow could have very well restricted Bangalore to score in the 160-170 range or less had they grabbed their chances.

Here's a detailed look at the dropped catches and other near-misses in the RCB innings:

12.3: De Kock misses out on a direct hit at the non-striker's end, which would've caught Patidar well short of the crease had it hit the timber. Patidar, on 58 at the time, pushed for a risky single after getting a bat-pad deflection towards the keeper.

14.5: LSG skipper KL Rahul drops Dinesh Karthik on 2. Karthik chipped the ball towards wide mid off; Rahul put in a slide after running to his left, but the ball popped out of his hands.

15.3: The third delivery of Ravi Bishnoi's 27-run over saw Rajat Patidar miscue a pull after the leg-spinner fired a googly. Was an easy enough catch for Deepak Hooda in front of the midwicket boundary, but the ball somehow burst through his palms and ended up going past the rope for a four.

17.3: This was among the tougher chances put down in the innings. Patidar got a thick leading edge, and Manan Vohra had to cover a lot of distance from backward point, and ultimately couldn't grab on to it.

