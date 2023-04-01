Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

LSG vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Wood claims five-fer as LSG win by 50 runs

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights, IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers and Mark Wood shone for LSG as they thumped DC by 50 runs to collect their first win of the new season.

LSG vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Wood claims five-fer as LSG win by 50 runs

DC skipper David Warner and LSG's KL Rahul at the toss in Lucknow on Saturday. Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 01 April, 2023

01 April, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

193/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 3
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

143/9 (20.0 ov)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs

Live Blog
23:53 (IST)

23:50 (IST)

Mark Wood is the Player of the Match for his match-winning figures of 5/14

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 143/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 6 , Mukesh Kumar 0)

Lucknow Super Giants begin their IPL 2023 season with a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals, as David Warner's half-century goes in vain. Kyle Mayers (73) stole the show with the bat for LSG, but the man who eventually stole all the limelight wqas England's Mark Wood, who claimed a five-fer. 

Full Scorecard
23:25 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mark Wood picks a five-wicket haul in his first match of the new season. He's got rid of Sakariya to get the milestone. Axar c (sub)Mayank Yadav b Mark Wood 16

Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mark Wood gets his fourth wicket of the match as he removes Axar Patel. Axar is caught by substitute Mayank Yadav at deep square leg. Axar c (sub)Mayank Yadav b Mark Wood 16

Full Scorecard
23:13 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Avesh Khan gets the big wicket of David Warner, who is caught by Gowtham at long-on. DC lose the biggest wicket of this chase so far. Warner c Gowtham b Avesh Khan 56

Full Scorecard
22:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Rilee Rossouw is dismissed off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling. He's originally given Not Out, but that decision changes after a review from LSG. Initially the appeal was for an LBW, but he's eventually given caught behind, with the ball deflecting onto the bat Rossouw started walking to the pavilion even before the umpire's confirmation. Rossouw c Mayers b Ravi Bishnoi 30

Full Scorecard
22:29 (IST)

After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/3 ( David Warner (C) 33 , Rilee Rossouw 21)

A strong partnership is crucial for Delhi Capitals at the moment, and that is exactly what Rilee Rossouw is looking to build with his skipper Warner in the middle. Roussouw collects his first boundary, slamming through wide extra cover for a four. He collects consecutive boundaries later in the over, a four and a six off the fourth and fifth balls. While Russouw hit the six towards the deep, it seemed as though Unadkat had taken a catch there at deep midwicket, but he had stepped on the cushions with the ball in his hand. 17 off the over. 

Full Scorecard
22:17 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mark Wood does the damage yet again, this time removing Sarfraz, who is caught by the fielder at deep fine leg. Things not looking great for DC at the moment, but Warner is still in there. Sarfaraz Khan c Gowtham b Mark Wood 4

Full Scorecard
19:10 (IST)

LSG vs DC LIVE 

Toss update: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants. 

Preview: KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants take on a Delhi Capitals outfit that will be led by Australia’s David Warner, in Match 3 of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Saturday.

DC will miss Rishabh Pant dearly, after the wicketkeeper batter sustained serious injuries during a freak car accident in December last year. Warner was named DC skipper in Pant’s absence, while Abhishek Porel has also been drafted into the squad.

LSG had reached the playoffs last season, but will be hoping to go further as they aim for a maiden title.

LSG boast of a strong batting lineup that includes KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda, but will miss the services of the injured Mohsin Khan. The LSG bowling lineup includes the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Naveen-ul-Haq, so that means LSG still have options, but death bowling will be a major worry.

Meanwhile, for DC, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw will have a huge part to play if they are to go all the way this season.

Squads:

 

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan (awaiting fitness clearance)

DC: David Warner (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

