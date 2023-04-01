After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/3 ( David Warner (C) 33 , Rilee Rossouw 21)

A strong partnership is crucial for Delhi Capitals at the moment, and that is exactly what Rilee Rossouw is looking to build with his skipper Warner in the middle. Roussouw collects his first boundary, slamming through wide extra cover for a four. He collects consecutive boundaries later in the over, a four and a six off the fourth and fifth balls. While Russouw hit the six towards the deep, it seemed as though Unadkat had taken a catch there at deep midwicket, but he had stepped on the cushions with the ball in his hand. 17 off the over.