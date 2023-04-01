PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score and Updates: IPL 2023 starts for Punjab Kings with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Both teams will enter the season and the match with new captains, as Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Mayank Agarwal, who has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the helm of the PBKS side, while Nitish Rana will be leading KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

IPL 2023 PBKS preview: Punjab aim to shake off image of perennial underachievers

That’s not the only commonality between the two sides. They both are also without a lot of first-choice players. For KKR we know that regular captain Iyer is out for a while with a back injury. Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are unavailable due to national duty and pacer Lockie Ferguson could miss the first match due to hamstring issues.

For PBKS, Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the season with a leg injury. Matthew Short has come in as a replacement. Liam Livingstone is waiting for clearance from ECB as he is coming back from a knee injury while Kagiso Rabada is also on national duty.

IPL 2023 KKR preview: Kolkata Knight Riders seek consistency

Looking at the history, PBKS vs KKR has been a very lopsided affair with the Kolkata franchise winning 20 out of 30 matches so far, and Punjab winning 10. One mustn’t forget that KKR are also two-time IPL champions, while PBKS’ best is the runners-up finish in 2014 when they lost to KKR in the final.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Live Streaming: The 3.30 PM match will be shown live on Star Sports channels while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

