PBKS vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2023: PBKS 23/1; Prabhsimran departs after fiery start

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live, IPL 2023 Match Today: Tim Southee strikes in his first over as Prabhsimran Singh departs for a 12-ball 23, getting caught-behind.

PBKS vs KKR live score, updates and commentary. Image: Sportzpics

Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 01 April, 2023

01 April, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

44/1 (4.4 ov)

Match 2
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
15:50 (IST)
wkt

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Southee makes up for leaking 14 runs in his the first five deliveries of this over, as Prabhsimran departs after getting off to a terrific start, getting a faint tickle while attempting to nudge at a delivery going down leg to get caught behind. He departs for a 12-ball 23 with Shikhar Dhawan yet to face a delivery. PBKS 23/1

Prabhsimran c Gurbaz b Southee 23(12)

15:47 (IST)
six

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

SIX! Second maximum for Prabhsimran, this one smacked over the cow corner fence, and the young keeper-batter is toying with the KKR attack early on! PBKS 23/0

15:46 (IST)
four

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

FOUR! Prabhsimran continues to attack as Tim Southee gets off to an expensive start, working the ball towards fine leg before driving the ball in the opposite direction the next delivery. PBKS 17/0

15:44 (IST)
six

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

SIX! Prabhsimran collects the first maximum of the innings, whipping a full delivery from Umesh over the square leg region! PBKS 8/0

15:40 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh walk out to open the Punjab Kings innings after opposition captain Nitish Rana invites them to bat. 

15:14 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh


Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

15:02 (IST)

KKR vs PBKS: Toss news

Nitish Rana wins toss in his first match as captain and Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings.

14:52 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR: Pitch report by Darren Ganga

"Average first innings score in day matches is 159 here and 80 per cent of matches have been won by teams chasing. As a result of the moisture in the surface. This pitch is light brown in colour which means there's not a lot of moisture. It's also very hard, so it might be more even for teams batting first and second. There's a good covering of grass which looks quite even."

14:45 (IST)

Some more info about PBKS vs KKR...

Today's on-field umpires will be Bruce Oxenford and Yeshwant Barde, while the third umpire will be Madanagopal Jayaraman.

14:40 (IST)

Last season...

Both teams failed to reach playoffs. 

PBKS finished 6th in the table with 7 wins from 14 games. KKR were 7th with 6 wins from 14 games.

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score and Updates: IPL 2023 starts for Punjab Kings with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Both teams will enter the season and the match with new captains, as Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Mayank Agarwal, who has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the helm of the PBKS side, while Nitish Rana will be leading KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

IPL 2023 PBKS preview: Punjab aim to shake off image of perennial underachievers

That’s not the only commonality between the two sides. They both are also without a lot of first-choice players. For KKR we know that regular captain Iyer is out for a while with a back injury. Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are unavailable due to national duty and pacer Lockie Ferguson could miss the first match due to hamstring issues.

For PBKS, Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the season with a leg injury. Matthew Short has come in as a replacement. Liam Livingstone is waiting for clearance from ECB as he is coming back from a knee injury while Kagiso Rabada is also on national duty.

IPL 2023 KKR preview: Kolkata Knight Riders seek consistency

Looking at the history, PBKS vs KKR has been a very lopsided affair with the Kolkata franchise winning 20 out of 30 matches so far, and Punjab winning 10. One mustn’t forget that KKR are also two-time IPL champions, while PBKS’ best is the runners-up finish in 2014 when they lost to KKR in the final.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Live Streaming: The 3.30 PM match will be shown live on Star Sports channels while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 15:50:47 IST

