It’s a double-hear day in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday and in the first game, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While CSK have the talismanic leader MS Dhoni in their ranks, LSG are expected to be without captain KL Rahul, who suffered a hip-flexor injury on Monday in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

It has been reported that Rahul will be out for a few games and his injury will now be managed by BCCI with the World Test Championship final fast approaching. Rahul’s absence will dent LSG’s chances as the team is struggling at home at the moment.

On Monday in a low-scoring game, they were bowled out for 108 in a defeat to RCB. Three out of their five defeats in IPL 2023 have also come at home. In Rahul’s absence, LSG are in desperate need of an anchor who can steer the innings on the sluggish track of Lucknow.

LSG scored 257/5 — second-highest score in IPL history — against Punjab Kings at Mohali in IPL this season, but they haven’t been the best batting side in low-scoring games.

In such a scenario, CSK become a dangerous opponent. Dhoni is a master at controlling games with his spin bowlers and Chennai boast Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in their ranks to get the job done.

Clearly, CSK have an advantage even away from home for the Lucknow game.

Currently, CSK are fourth in the points table with 10 points from nine matches. LSG also have 10 points from the same number of matches but they are third with a superior net run rate.

LSG vs CSK form guide (last five matches)

LSG: LWLWL

CSK: LLWWW

LSG vs CSK head-to-head: In two matches so far, both teams have one game each.

LSG vs CSK weather report: There could be rain breaks as there is a 50% percent chance of rain during the match. The temperatures will be between 29 to 22 degrees Celsius.

LSG vs CSK likely playing XIs

LSG: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur (Impact player)

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh (Impact player)

LSG vs CSK live streaming: The match will start at 3.30 PM IST and will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports TV channels.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.