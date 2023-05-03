KL Rahul’s injury management will be managed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and not his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The opener suffered an injury to his right thigh while chasing a ball during LSG’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

The cricketer pulled his thigh muscle and collapsed to the ground in pain before limping off the field.

It has now been reported that Rahul suffered a hip-flexor injury and looking at the seriousness of his injury, BCCI has decided to manage the recovery. His recovery will be managed by the medical team of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Cricbuzz reported.

The reason for BCCI intervening in the matter is that Rahul is part of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final squad. The WTC final starts on 7 June in London.

The batter is set to miss a few IPL games for LSG and Cricbuzz reported that Krunal Pandya will captain the franchise in upcoming matches.

“It’s such a sad thing Rahul pulled his hip flexor. I am not aware how bad it is, the medical team will assess it,” Krunal Pandya had said about Rahul’s injury after the RCB match.

LSG are currently third in the IPL 2023 table with 10 points from nine matches and will face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in the home fixture.

