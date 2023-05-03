Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

BCCI to handle KL Rahul’s injury, opener to miss few IPL games: Report

Krunal Pandya will captain Lucknow Super Giants in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul.

BCCI to handle KL Rahul’s injury, opener to miss few IPL games: Report

KL Rahul leaves the field after he suffered an injury while fielding. Sportzpics

KL Rahul’s injury management will be managed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and not his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The opener suffered an injury to his right thigh while chasing a ball during LSG’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The cricketer pulled his thigh muscle and collapsed to the ground in pain before limping off the field.

Related Articles

'Ball was keeping a bit low': KL Rahul reflects on his sluggish knock against Rajasthan Royals

RR vs LSG: KL Rahul dropped twice; poor fielding ruins start of Rajasthan Royals' return to Jaipur

It has now been reported that Rahul suffered a hip-flexor injury and looking at the seriousness of his injury, BCCI has decided to manage the recovery. His recovery will be managed by the medical team of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Cricbuzz reported.

The reason for BCCI intervening in the matter is that Rahul is part of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final squad. The WTC final starts on 7 June in London.

The batter is set to miss a few IPL games for LSG and Cricbuzz reported that Krunal Pandya will captain the franchise in upcoming matches.

“It’s such a sad thing Rahul pulled his hip flexor. I am not aware how bad it is, the medical team will assess it,” Krunal Pandya had said about Rahul’s injury after the RCB match.

LSG are currently third in the IPL 2023 table with 10 points from nine matches and will face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in the home fixture.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 03, 2023 10:52:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants bounce back with batting masterclass against Punjab Kings in Mohali
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants bounce back with batting masterclass against Punjab Kings in Mohali

While opener Kyle Mayers set the tone early with an explosive 20-ball half-century, the rest of the batting lineup including all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (72) also rose to the occasion as LSG posted the second-highest total in the history of the IPL.

RR vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch IPL match
First Cricket News

RR vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch IPL match

RR vs LSG: Live streaming, head-to-head stat, weather report ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match.

LSG vs GT: KL Rahul's form in focus as Lucknow Super Giants look to continue winning momentum vs Gujarat Titans
First Cricket News

LSG vs GT: KL Rahul's form in focus as Lucknow Super Giants look to continue winning momentum vs Gujarat Titans

Both teams have been a tad inconsistent this season, losing two games each although the Titans have played a match less than LSG.