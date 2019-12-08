-
liveUSA184/5 (41.2 ovr) R/R : 4.47UAE202/10 (45.2 ovr) R/R : 4.47Play in Progress
-
liveIND23/0 (2.5 ovr) R/R : 9.20WIYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingINDWI
venueGreenfield International Stadium, ThiruvananthapuramDec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingNEPMDV
venueTribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, KirtipurDec 9th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
-
upcomingSCOUSA
venueSharjah Cricket Association Stadium, SharjahDec 9th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKSL
venueRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, RawalpindiDec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKWENGW
venueKinrara Academy Oval, Kuala LumpurDec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKWENGW
venueKinrara Academy Oval, Kuala LumpurDec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
-
upcomingHYDGUJ
venueTo Be ConfirmedDec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingHARMAH
venueCH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, RohtakDec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingUTTJK
venueTo Be ConfirmedDec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
resultsKAR180/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.00TN179/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.95Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
-
resultsRAJ112/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.60TN116/3 (17.5 ovr) R/R: 6.63Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
resultsHAR194/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.70KAR195/2 (15.0 ovr) R/R: 13.00Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
-
resultsBANW91/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.55SLW89/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.45Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 runs
-
resultsMDVW8/10 (11.3 ovr) R/R: 0.71NEPW9/0 (1.1 ovr) R/R: 8.18Nepal Women beat Maldives Women by 10 wickets
-
resultsSLW118/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.90NEPW77/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.85Sri Lanka Women beat Nepal Women by 41 runs
-
resultsBANW255/2 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 12.75MDVW6/10 (12.1 ovr) R/R: 0.50Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
-
resultsBHU117/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.85MDV118/2 (15.1 ovr) R/R: 7.81Maldives beat Bhutan by 8 wickets
-
resultsWI207/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.35IND209/4 (18.4 ovr) R/R: 11.36India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
-
resultsNEP163/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.15MDV79/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.95Nepal beat Maldives by 84 runs
-
resultsNEP236/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 11.80BHU95/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.75Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram: Rohit, Rahul take India off to quick start
Date: Sunday, 08 December, 2019 19:10 IST
Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Play in Progress
This over 2.5
- 1
- 0
- 1(1LB)
- 2
- 0
batsman
- 6 (8)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 10 (9)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 15 (1.5)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 7 (1)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
23 ( 2.5 ) R/R: 8.11
Rohit Sharma 6(8)
KL Rahul 10(9)
West Indies in India 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
18:35 (IST)
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
-
18:35 (IST)
West Indies: 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Brandon King, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Kieron Pollard (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Khary Pierre, 9 Kesrick Williams, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Hayden Walsh Jr
-
18:34 (IST)
India to play with the same team. So no debut at home for Sanju Samson.
-
18:31 (IST)
West Indies win the toss and elect to bowl first. Nicholas Pooran comes back in, replacing Denesh Ramdin.
-
17:37 (IST)
Plenty of positives for India from that performance in the first T20I. Their fielding needs some work no doubt but perhaps, the dew was to blame for that. KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal produced stellar performances but it was Captain Kohli's masterclass in the end. Read the preview for this second T20I as India look to seal the series.
After 2 overs,India 19/0 ( Rohit Sharma 6 , KL Rahul 7)
Spin from the other end as Keemo Paul comes into the attack, bowling to KL Rahul. The Indian drives it through covers for a single. Both batsmen rotating strike, treading carefully as the spinner could get some grip on this surface.
FOUR!
Keemo Paul pitches it short, bangs it hard and Rahul cuts it viciously for his first boundary.
After 1 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , KL Rahul 1)
Cottrell bangs it short for the first ball and Rohit gently steers it to square leg for a single. Five wides for the second ball, and Cottrell can’t seem to pitch it in the right areas. India get some freebies and a good start here.
FOUR!
Some swing in the air but Cottrell not able to pitch it in the right areas. It would have been a wide down the leg side but Rohit deliberately gets some bat on it for four down fine leg.
FOUR!
Poor start this. The ball going down the leg side for a wide, out of the keeper's reach, down fine leg for four. India get some freebies at the outset.
Rohit Sharma in the second match of a T20I series - last five innings:
85, 12, 67, 50, 111*
With both teams virtually unchanged, save the one change in the West Indies team, there'll some battles to savour for the viewers after some heated moments in the first T20I. Virat Kohli vs Kesrick Williams is right up there. Players are making their way to the field and we are all set for live action. Rohit Sharma will take strike against Sheldon Cottrell.
For the West Indies, the focus needs to be on building on their momentum from the first game. Regardless of that result in the first T20I, the batsmen shone with almost the entire batting order getting in a good start and timing the ball, their innings' advancing at a good strike rate. The bowlers need to work on not letting the match run deep where India could tighten the screws in the death overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their ranks.
With the chase master Virat Kohli in their ranks, India have a natural preference for batting second. Here's an opportunity for Team India to work on a different facet of their game. It will be a challenge to contain the West Indies batsmen when dew becomes an issue for the Indian bowlers in the second innings.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Brandon King, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Kieron Pollard (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Khary Pierre, 9 Kesrick Williams, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Hayden Walsh Jr
West Indies win the toss and elect to bowl first. Nicholas Pooran comes back in, replacing Denesh Ramdin.
Will we see this celebration again tonight? Toss coming up next.
A captain's knock by @imVkohli as India win the 1st T20I by 6 wickets. #INDvWI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/osg63znNEn— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2019
Toss coming up soon! Whether Sanju plays today or not, we will know shortly!
The team goes into a huddle and the crowd erupts "We want Sanju"..— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2019
Sunil Gavaskar feels that the spinners might get some grip from the surface here in Thiruvananthapuram and batting won't be as easy as in Hyderabad. That means that Kuldeep Yadav will be a natural selection here.
We might see some changes in team India. Shivam Dube's medium pace proved ineffective against the burly West Indies batsmen so he might be substituted for Manish Pandey perhaps. Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar, despite taking one wicket each, leaked plenty of runs and one of them being left out of the playing 11 today wouldn't be too much of a surprise.
Is he getting a game today at his homeground?
Here we come THIRUVANANTHAPURAM..— Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) December 7, 2019
☺️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3ZKpXQw1Z
Rishabh Pant showed some promise in the last game. An improved showing behind the stumps and a couple of big hits right at the start of his innings which suggested that he was back to playing his naturally aggressive game. However, it needs to be said that at this point, he can' afford to get out the way he did in the last game, a mis-hit which looked rather ugly. Just goes to show that shot selection remains a work in progress for the 22 year old Delhi lad.
Will Shivam Dube come good today?
Any changes for #TeamIndia in tonight’s match? #INDvsWI— Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) December 8, 2019
.
.
Looking forward to seeing @IamShivamDube show his finishing qualities tonight 👊 #RCB
.
.
Quality stadium, great atmosphere in #trivandrum
Some banter between the players post that win in the first T20I.
CHAHAL TV: @klrahul11 opens up to @yuzi_chahal post #TeamIndia's 6-wicket victory against West Indies 😁😎 - by @RajalArora— BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2019
Full Video here 👉👉https://t.co/kJDFtJdUYB pic.twitter.com/IqKU5Jfuqm
India may have won the match but the bowling needs some work against the big-hitters from the West Indies. Had it not been for Yuzvendra Chahal's twin strikes in the 18th over, India were well looking at a total of 230 plus. In the end, what rescued India was Kohli's innings, starting off slow but finding rhythm soon after. Read Yash Jha's analysis of the same here.
Plenty of positives for India from that performance in the first T20I. Their fielding needs some work no doubt but perhaps, the dew was to blame for that. KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal produced stellar performances but it was Captain Kohli's masterclass in the end. Read the preview for this second T20I as India look to seal the series.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series and will be looking to seal the series today. Stay tuned for 2nd match preview, squads, 1st T20I review and toss update on this live blog.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram Latest Updates: Spin from the other end as Keemo Paul comes into the attack, bowling to KL Rahul. The Indian drives it through covers for a single. Both batsmen rotating strike, treading carefully as the spinner could get some grip on the surface.
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Preview: T20 cricket is a fast-paced sporting contest and also a fast-moving competition. The first match between India and West Indies took place on Friday in Hyderabad and two days later we are now gearing up for the second match of the three-match series. The second T20I will take place in Thiruvananthapuram.
The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series after beating West Indies by six wickets. India captain Virat Kohli was the star of match as he smashed 94 not out off 50 balls and that masterclass helped his side to chase down the 208-run target with eight balls to spare. Kohli hit six fours and another six sixes as his 35-ball half-century led India to 209-4 in 18.4 overs.
Another win on Sunday will mean an unassailable lead for India in the series. However, before thinking of the win, they will need to work a bit on their bowling. After all, it will not be easy to chase a 200+ target every day. So, don't be surprised if hosts decide to include spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of Ravindra Jadeja. The advantage of sealing the series in the second match is that India then could try out the fringe players in the final match.
Along with the bowling, India also need to improve their fielding after they were guilty of dropping crucial catches in the first match.
For West Indies, it's a do-or-die fight as they will fight to stay alive in the series. And just like India, they also need to plug the holes in their leaky bowling.
Shimron Hetmyer scored a fifty while useful contributions from Evin Lewis and captain Kieron Pollard helped the visiting side cross 200-run mark but all the good work with the bat was undone by the poor bowling. Kesrick Williams went for 60 runs in 3.4 overs and that means changes could be made in that department.
Here are all the details about how to watch the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies.
Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I taking place?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place in Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
What time does the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begin?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (6 December). The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.
Where to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.
How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match online?
The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies can be watched online on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match on Firstpost.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford
Updated Date: