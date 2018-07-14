First Cricket
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Sabina Park

Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 3 of 2nd Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff, July 14, 2018

354/10
Overs
112.0
R/R
3.16
Fours
32
Sixes
3
Extras
27
149/10
Overs
46.1
R/R
3.23
Fours
22
Sixes
0
Extras
13
129/10
Overs
45.0
R/R
2.87
Fours
10
Sixes
3
Extras
6

Kingston: West Indies were 108 for six in their second innings, a lead of 313 runs, at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Jamaica on Saturday.

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

The hosts started the day on 19 for one in a position to build on their first innings lead of 205 and wrap up a series they lead 1-0 after winning the first Test inside three days. Instead they crumbled.

Perhaps impatience to finish the job explained a series of rash shots as West Indies lost five wickets for the addition of 89 runs in the session.

Slow left-armer Shakib Al Hasan, who had dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite the previous evening, was the chief beneficiary taking three more wickets.

Even seam bowler Abu Jayed was in the wickets, removing the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer lbw before the break.

Shane Dowrich offered resistance and was 23 not out at the break.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018

Tags : #Abu Jayed #Bangladesh #Cricket #Kraigg Brathwaite #Shakib Al Hasan #Shane Dowrich #Shimron Hetmyer #West Indies

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6125 125
2 India 5668 123
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

