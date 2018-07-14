LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Sabina Park
Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 3 of 2nd Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 14, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 03:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs TBC - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs TBC - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs TBC - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6125
|125
|2
|India
|5668
|123
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Kingston: West Indies were 108 for six in their second innings, a lead of 313 runs, at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Jamaica on Saturday.
File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP
The hosts started the day on 19 for one in a position to build on their first innings lead of 205 and wrap up a series they lead 1-0 after winning the first Test inside three days. Instead they crumbled.
Perhaps impatience to finish the job explained a series of rash shots as West Indies lost five wickets for the addition of 89 runs in the session.
Slow left-armer Shakib Al Hasan, who had dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite the previous evening, was the chief beneficiary taking three more wickets.
Even seam bowler Abu Jayed was in the wickets, removing the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer lbw before the break.
Shane Dowrich offered resistance and was 23 not out at the break.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jul 14, 2018
Also See
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Shannon Gabriel the key as Jason Holder and Co start favourites against Tigers in Test series
Highlights West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Sabina Park, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead by 224 runs
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer put hosts in driver's seat on Day 1