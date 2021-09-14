Lasith Malinga retires: 'Happy retirement, Yorker King', Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka legend's announcement

Legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga called it a day in Twenty20 Cricket on Tuesday to bring an illustrious cricketing career to an end.

Malinga, one of the most decorated limited-overs bowlers of all time, announced his decision a little over a month before the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE, for which he was overlooked. The seamer had already retired from the Test and One-Day Internationals in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

The pacer, nicknamed Slinga for his unique wide-arm bowling action, had earlier led the Lankans to the 2014 ICC World T20 victory after taking over the reigns of the team from Dinesh Chandimal midway through the event, going on to beat neighbours India in the summit clash in Dhaka. It was their first victory in the final of a major event since their 1996 World Cup victory.

Malinga, who last donned the Sri Lankan jersey in the second T20I against West Indies in Pallekele in March earlier this year, ends with 546 international wickets, 338 of which came in the ODI format.

"Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," Malinga wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Malinga had also quit franchise cricket in January earlier this year after not being retained my IPL powerhouse Mumbai Indians, whom he had represented since 2009. The Sri Lankan has the distinction of being the most successful bowler in the history of the league with 170 scalps to his name.

Let us take a look at some of the reactions to his retirement on social networking website Twitter, from his Sri Lankan and Mumbai Indians teammates and others from the cricketing fraternity:

Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!! https://t.co/iuvu3pI9ip — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 14, 2021

Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!! https://t.co/IV7HiZLh0i — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 14, 2021

Peththa . How unique .. what a star .. one of a kind on and off the field .. Great memories . Well done on an amazing career and wish you well in retirement @ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/6MVzhiPl5D — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 14, 2021

Popular sounds from Mumbai:

Local train passing by

BEST bus horn

Kali-pili taxi meter

- - Thank you Mali for all the memories! https://t.co/is0hyXpF2q — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 14, 2021

Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mali and all the very best for everything the future holds. It was a pleasure playing alongside you. https://t.co/8dkjndMgQ2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 14, 2021