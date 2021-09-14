Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga announces retirement from T20 cricket

Veteran Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from T20s on Tuesday, 14 September.

With this announcement, his international career comes to an end as he had already retired from Tests and ODIs.

In January 2021, he had retired from franchise cricket after Mumbai Indians released him. He had informed the IPL team about his decision to call it a day.

Malinga has been a part of 83 T20Is for Sri Lanka in which he picked up 107 wickets, his best performance being 5 for 6. He also represented Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) in 122 matches, helping the team win multiple trophies. In all, he took 170 wickets in the league.

One of his proudest achievements for Sri Lanka has been winning the World T20 in 2014 as captain. After Dinesh Chandimal was ousted as captain in middle of the campaign, Malinga took charge and took the team to the title.