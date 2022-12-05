Since the start of this century, the talk of the town has been to let people do what they want to do. Parents have been constantly asked to let children decide their career path and future. However, what happens when you decide the course for yourself, but do not get the role you desire to play?

KL Rahul might be in a better position to answer this question. Rahul has been vocal about his parents’ wish for him to get a job with the Reserve Bank of India. “The happiest they have been is when I got an RBI job. I had played four years for India already. But that didn’t make them happy. This was like – YES,” he had said in Breakfast with Champions.

Talking about his role in the Indian team, it cannot be said with certainty what his favourite batting position is, considering the manner in which he has batted in different positions. What can be said with certainty is that the middle-order role was not his priority.

“But this is a role that the team’s always asked me to be ready for in white-ball cricket, and I’ve done it before, and whenever the team wants me to play this role, I play this role,” Rahul explained at the post-match press conference after the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The role he has been asked to perform is similar to the one erstwhile Rahul – now the head coach was once asked to takeover by then-captain Sourav Ganguly.

Probably, it is better to adjust to the path that you like to follow, rather than choose a different path.

Maninder Singh: KL Rahul should come out of shell and bat fearlessly

While he confirmed that he didn’t mind playing the role of a middle-order batter and wicketkeeper, he also said that he was timing the ball better than others.

“It was just one of those days where out of everybody else, I looked like I was timing the ball better and the shots that I picked, fortunately for me, went to the boundary, or every option that I took went my way.”

Those criticizing KL Rahul do not understand cricket combinatios much. KL is multi-dimensional player. The problem is BCCI not utilising him properly. If he isn’t in form at top, let him bat in middle order. Even play him as WK. Such players are always assets, never liability. — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) December 2, 2022



Indeed Rahul looked like he was timing the ball well on a pitch that was slow, tricky, and allowing an uneven bounce. He ended up as the highest run-getter in the match, scoring 73 from 70 deliveries. On a day when the top order failed to put up anything significant, Rahul gave the innings stability that was required.

This was not the first time he played a pivotal role batting in the middle-order. Out of 44 innings he has batted in ODIs, he has batted 18 times in the middle-order (four to six position). He averages 53.29 (746 runs) in that position, as compared to 43.57 (915 runs) in the opening slot. Two of his five centuries have also come while he batted in the middle-order.

The question that arises is if he has sealed the number five position in ODIs. If so, will he also be the designated first-choice wicketkeeper? Rishabh Pant was released from the ODI squad without a proper explanation. Neither Sanju Samson nor Suryakumar Yadav were called in.

KL Rahul taking the middle-order slot has quite a significant impact on the playing XI and team combinations. The opening position to start with, it indicates that the team management is willing to have Shikhar Dhawan in the mix of things at least until the World Cup.



Secondly, India might have the comfort to play an additional all-rounder or a bowler, considering the furore about the fact that none of the top-order batters are able to bowl a few overs. India’s pace bowling has also seemed weaker in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

On the other hand, the likes of Pant, Samson, and Suryakumar might miss out on a place in the playing XI and would only travel with the squad as replacement options.

While Pant, Samson, or Suryakumar might be capable of adding runs at a better strike rate, KL Rahul will give additional security in the middle order with his calm demeanor as compared to the other contenders.

It will be worthwhile to see if this is just another experiment in Rohit Sharma’s laboratory or if Rahul will be persisted in the position till the 2023 World Cup.

