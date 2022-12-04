Right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen made his international debut for India in the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Sen hails from Madhya Pradesh and has featured for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Sen was elected on the back of brilliant performance in the Indian domestic circuit.

A special moment! ☺️ Congratulations to Kuldeep Sen as he is set to make his India debut! 👏 👏 He receives his #TeamIndia cap from the hands of captain @ImRo45. 👍 👍#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/jxpt3TgC5O — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2022



Kuldeep Sen was earlier named in the squad for the ODI series against New Zealand but was later named in the Bangladesh series as a replacement for Yash Dayal who was ousted owing to lower back issues.

Interestingly, the fast bowler has played 13 List A games and scalped 25 wickets at an average of 23.32.

Rishabh Pant released from ODI squad

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was released from the ODI squad and was mentioned to join the Test squad after consultation with the medical team.

Vice-captain KL Rahul was designated as the wicketkeeper in Pant’s absence.

🚨 UPDATE In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.#TeamIndia | #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2022



The BCCI also clarified that Axar Patel was also not available for selection.

“In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought. Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI,” the BCCI mentioned in a tweet.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rahul returned for India after a break in the limited-overs series against New Zealand. India selected four players in their starting XI.

“Some injures and few issues, we got four all-rounders playing. Washington, Shardul, Shabaz, Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen is making his debut. Myself, Shikhar, and Virat up the order. KL Rahul will keep wickets,” Rohit said at the toss.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.