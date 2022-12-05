Captain Rohit Sharma was furious with India’s poor fielding performance in the final overs of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur as the hosts secured a thrilling one-wicket win to take leading the series.

Needing 187 to win, Bangladesh lost nine wickets with 136 on the board. But Mehidy Hasan scored a valiant 38 not out and forged a 51-run partnership with Mustafizur Rahman to take Bangladesh home.

India, however, could have clinched the match with ease if they had taken the late catching opportunities that came their way. In the 43rd over, wicket-keeper KL Rahul dropped Mehidy Hasan.

After this, Washington Sundar was guilty of not even attempting to go for a catch. Both these fielding blunders cost India big time and left captain Rohit Sharma furious. It however looked like Sundar did not attempt the catch after losing sight of the ball due to the lights.

Earlier, India’s top order consisting of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli could only score 43 runs together as India were bowled out for 186. Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets for 36 while KL Rahul saved India the blushes by making 73.

After the match, Rohit was critical of his team’s batting and said that they need to do better in spin-friendly conditions.

“The pitch was a bit challenging, the odd ball was turning. You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses, we are used to such types of conditions,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We need to look at how to bat against their spinners in these conditions. The genes are there, these guys grew up playing in such conditions. It is all about handling pressure.”

“I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game. Hopefully we can change things around. We know exactly what we need to do in these conditions,” he added.

