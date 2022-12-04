Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh script a sensational one-wicket win over India in the first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday, with the hosts thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field in the first match of an ODI series that acts as a preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be hosted by India.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and none of the Indian batters, barring KL Rahul (73) managed to convert starts to bog knocks.

Shikhar Dhawan (7) was the first to depart in the sixth over, followed by skipper Rohit Sharma (27) in the 11th, and Virat Kohli (9) too failed to make an impact being dismissed by Shakib, just two balls after the Bangladesh all-rounder had seen off Rohit.

Shakib finished with figures of 5/36 as India were restricted to 186.

In reply, Bangladesh lost Najmul Hossain and Anamul Haque inside the first 10 overs, but Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das took them back on track with a 48-run stand for the third wicket.

Following Liton’s dismissal, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and were even restricted to 136/9 in the 40th over.

At that time, things seemed to go India’s way, but Mehidy Hasan played a gritty 39-ball knock of 38 to take the hosts over the finish line, with a wicket and four overs to spare.

Let’s now take a look at some interesting stats from the match:

The unbeaten 51-run stand between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman was the fourth-highest 10 th wicket stand in a successful ODI run-chase. Deryck Murray and Sir Andy Roberts of West Indies holds that record, having forged 64 runs for the final wicket during a World Cup clash against Pakistan in 1975.

wicket stand in a successful ODI run-chase. Deryck Murray and Sir Andy Roberts of West Indies holds that record, having forged 64 runs for the final wicket during a World Cup clash against Pakistan in 1975. Rohit Sharma surpassed Mohammed Azharuddin to become India’s sixth highest run-getter in ODIs. Having scored just 27 runs, Rohit now has 9403 runs in the format, while Azharuddin finished his ODI career with 9378 runs.

The defeat to Bangladesh on Sunday was India’s 435 th loss in ODI cricket, a world record. Only Sri Lanka have lost the same amount of matches in ODI cricket.

loss in ODI cricket, a world record. Only Sri Lanka have lost the same amount of matches in ODI cricket. Shakib Al Hasan broke Wasim Akram’s record of most ODI wickets in a calendar year. Wasim Akram had 45 scalps in a calendar year, whereas Shakib now has 46 wickets this year in ODIs.

