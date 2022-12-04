Bangladesh stunned India by just one wicket in the first ODI in Mirpur, with Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman being involved in a record stand.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh script a sensational one-wicket win over India in the first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday, with the hosts thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field in the first match of an ODI series that acts as a preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be hosted by India.
India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and none of the Indian batters, barring KL Rahul (73) managed to convert starts to bog knocks.
Shikhar Dhawan (7) was the first to depart in the sixth over, followed by skipper Rohit Sharma (27) in the 11th, and Virat Kohli (9) too failed to make an impact being dismissed by Shakib, just two balls after the Bangladesh all-rounder had seen off Rohit.
Shakib finished with figures of 5/36 as India were restricted to 186.
In reply, Bangladesh lost Najmul Hossain and Anamul Haque inside the first 10 overs, but Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das took them back on track with a 48-run stand for the third wicket.
Following Liton’s dismissal, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and were even restricted to 136/9 in the 40th over.
At that time, things seemed to go India’s way, but Mehidy Hasan played a gritty 39-ball knock of 38 to take the hosts over the finish line, with a wicket and four overs to spare.
Let’s now take a look at some interesting stats from the match:
Both teams have frequently competed against one another in limited-over formats, but the World Test Championship (WTC) managed to draw them together for the first time in seven years to play red-ball cricket on Bangladesh's grounds.
India will begin the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday in Dhaka.
