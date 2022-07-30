KL Rahul clarifies fitness concerns: 'Aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three ODIs against Zimbabwe away from home. The side that will be led by Shikhar Dhawan had a few prominent names such as Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar making a comeback while Rahul Tripathi has also been called-up.

On the other hand, the right-handed batter KL Rahul wasn't included in the squad for the bilateral series that begins on 18th August, 2022 in Harare. Rahul's omission raised some eyebrows and it was further reported that the batter has been left out due to injury.

But, KL has now made the clarification in a social media post. "I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the team's tour to West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for COVID-19. This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can," he wrote.

"To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue," he added.

The Men in Blue are slated to play three ODIs against Zimbabwe.

