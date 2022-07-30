India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Rahul Tripathi called-up; Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar return

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the bilateral series against Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue will travel to Zimbabwe in August for a three-match ODI series scheduled to begin on 18th August in Harare.

The side will be led by Shikhar Dhawan who recently tasted success as the skipper of the Indian team that thumped West Indies and completed a 3-0 clean sweep win in a three-match ODI series away from home. The right-handed batter Rahul Tripathi has also been called-up while Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar who had been out of action for sometime due to respective injuries have also been included in the squad.

Kuldeep had sustained a hand injury while batting in the nets ahead of the T20I series against South Africa at home earlier. Chahar, on the other side had missed out whole IPL 2022 season due to injury and hasn't been a part of the Indian team as well in the recent fixtures.

#TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2022

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series to be played against Zimbabwe in Harare," the BCCI said in a statement.

The big guns, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested from the tour while Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda are the three other spinners apart from Kuldeep.

