KL Rahul has hit the ground running ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup later in the year. His Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants shared a video of the wicketkeeper-batter in action during nets session.

KL Rahul is currently undergoing recovery from a procedure to treat a thigh injury he had picked up during the IPL season. The injury took place on the boundary rope when KL Rahul tried to prevent a boundary in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. He abruptly stopped and was helped off the field by the support staff.

We heard you needed a KL update? 😍 pic.twitter.com/wbtxpe3wzU — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 2, 2023

He missed the remainder of the IPL season where LSG finished third in the league stage but were then beaten in the Eliminator. The right-hand batter also missed the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and is out of the ongoing tour of West Indies.

The 31-year-old has also not been named in the squad for three-match T20I series against Ireland, which will see the much-awaited return of Jasprit Bumrah.

However, the video suggests KL Rahul’s return is not too far away. The next assignment on India’s schedule is the Asia Cup. The continental tournament is scheduled to begin on August 30 while India open their campaign on September 2 against Pakistan.

On the wicketkeeper front, Rishabh Pant’s absence, caused by a near-fatal accident last year, has made KL Rahul pivotal to India. Ishan Kishan has stepped up and slotted in for the role in the West Indies but KL Rahul is expected to come back in with the Asia Cup.