Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 19th fixture of the Indian Premier League on Friday, 14 April. The match will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Nitish Rana-led KKR although did not start off well against Punjab Kings in their season opener, they went on to beat Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next two matches. On the other hand, Aiden Markram’s SRH eventually defeated PBKS after suffering back-to-back losses to the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

KKR vs SRH: Head-to-head records

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad both teams have so far played as many as 23 matches against each other.

Out of these, KKR have won 15 while SRH have bagged 8. At Eden Gardens, KKR and SRH have played 8 matches against each other; KKR have won 6 while SRH have won 2.

KKR vs SRH: weather prediction

The maximum temperature today is likely to be 41 degrees Celsius in Kolkata while the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius. The day is likely to be very hot and less humid with hazy sun with extreme heat. There are no chances of rain and the wind speed is likely to hover around 13 km/h with wind gust 19 km/h.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on 14 April, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?

The 19th IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How can I watch the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on TV?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I stream the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com as well.

KKR vs SRH full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders – Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

