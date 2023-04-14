IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH preview: Buoyed by their emphatic victory over Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eyeing a third win on the trot when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Kolkata had earlier pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with middle-order batter Rinku Singh smashing five sixes in a row off Yash Dayal’s bowling when 29 runs were needed in the final over. Rinku had also scored a valuable 46 in a whirlwind 103-run partnership with Shardul Thakur, who struck a 29-ball 68, in a winning effort against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Sunrisers too enter this game on the back of a commanding victory — their first of the season — with the Orange Army having hammered Punjab Kings by eight wickets in a chase of 144 on home turf, and will be backing themselves to make it two wins in as many games.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

